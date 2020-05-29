Watch Siren Online: Season 3 Episode 10

How did it all end for the residents of Bristol Cove?

On Siren Season 3 Episode 10, Ryan and Ben confronted Tia in an attempt to save Hope.

However, they had to go to war in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes.

Meanwhile, Maddie and Robb worked to find a cure for Xander.

Finally, Helen turned to the hybrids to restore order in the town.

Use the video above to watch Siren online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.