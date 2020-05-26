Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 1 Episode 2

at .

Did Layton make the right call?

On Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2, the detective continued to gather intel on the murder and what it could mean for the future of the train. 

Breachman Boscovic - Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2

In doing so, however, he found himself a pariah among his friends because they thought he was purposefully causing problems. 

Meanwhile, Melanie faced a resource crisis that could be the tipping point for the train. 

Elsewhere, the sleeper woke up and it became apparent there was more to the case. 

Watch Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Snowpiercer online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

They can take our limbs, our children, our leaders. They keep trying to take our dignity. But any survivor will tell you they checked their dignity at death's door. The more they steal from us, the more human we become. Humanity will fill our bellies one day. When we eat the rich of Snowpiercer, one thousand and one cars long.

Josie

You'd think, with all we've lost, defeat would break us. But the only reason we're here is we refuse to die in the first place. We're as persistent as the cold, forever trapped beneath the ice. We keep our eyes on the floor, dig our nails in, and prepare to brace.

Josie

Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2

Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2 Photos

Miles - Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2
Breachman Boscovic - Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2
Brakeman Osweiller - Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2
Dr. Klimpt - Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2
  1. Snowpiercer
  2. Snowpiercer Season 1
  3. Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2
  4. Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 1 Episode 2