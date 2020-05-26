Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Layton make the right call?

On Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2, the detective continued to gather intel on the murder and what it could mean for the future of the train.

In doing so, however, he found himself a pariah among his friends because they thought he was purposefully causing problems.

Meanwhile, Melanie faced a resource crisis that could be the tipping point for the train.

Elsewhere, the sleeper woke up and it became apparent there was more to the case.

Use the video above to watch Snowpiercer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.