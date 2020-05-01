Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 14

at .

Did Andy prove she was ready to return to work?

Andy continued to mourn the loss of her father on Station 19 Season 3 Episode 14, but she realized that she needed to press on with her life. 

Maya agree - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 13

Unfortunately for her, not everyone in the firehouse was thrilled about her return. 

Meanwhile, Ben confronted Sullivan about his drug problem. 

Maya's mother arrived in town, and it forced Maya to make a decisio about her time in Seattle. 

Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 14 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 14 Quotes

Carina: I, too, love my dad very much. He’s… he’s brilliant. He’s… he’s funny. He’s… he’s my hero in so many ways. But that’s why it took me so long to realize that he wasn’t OK. It took me so long to realize that… that it isn’t normal to live your life on eggshells. Maya, denial is a strong force, and the abuse your mom described outside is still abuse.
Maya: I’m not in denial. I won a gold medal because of my dad. I am the youngest fire captain in Seattle, and this station’s first female captain because of my dad. I am not in denial. I am pissed.

Sullivan: I had a feeling to go into that storage unit.
Ben: You’re battalion chief. You don’t get to break rules just because you have a feeling. You abandoned your command, and you abandoned your team.
Sullivan: I had no other choice.
Ben: You could have gone up on that roof.
Sullivan: The roof was suicide. Capt. Herrera had cancer.
Ben: No, don’t you dare make this about his cancer. If Pruitt Herrera had been perfectly healthy, he still would have gone up on that roof. It never once occurred to you to climb up there and do that.
Sullivan: I have to stay alive for my wife, who has lost enough this year and who was going to lose her father soon, with or without the fire.
Ben: Your what?
Sullivan: Andy and I got married a couple weeks ago. Her father walked her down the aisle. He blessed it. He shook my hand. Warren, I had to go in there to save my wife.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 14

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 14 Photos

