Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 14

Did Andy prove she was ready to return to work?

Andy continued to mourn the loss of her father on Station 19 Season 3 Episode 14, but she realized that she needed to press on with her life.

Unfortunately for her, not everyone in the firehouse was thrilled about her return.

Meanwhile, Ben confronted Sullivan about his drug problem.

Maya's mother arrived in town, and it forced Maya to make a decisio about her time in Seattle.

