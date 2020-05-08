Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Did Ben, Jackson, and Emmett survive?

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 15 put all three men in danger after a woman arrived at the ambulance waving a gun. 

Ben PRT - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Andy realized she knew very little about her family. 

In the aftermath of her father's death, she decided to do some digging.

What did she find out?

Elsewhere, Vic and Travis were caught in the middle of a corruption scheme. 

Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 15 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 15 Quotes

Sullivan: Montgomery, Hughes. The chief’s office sent over some addresses of inspections that they need fast-tracked today. Who wants some overtime?
Vic: So, is this just how it’s gonna be now? The battalion chief wants to spend time with his wife, so just the underlings have to work on their day off?
Sullivan: Yep.
Vic: Got it.

Cooper: Let’s take five.
Pruitt: Oh, fire inspections take a lot longer than five minutes.
Cooper: Oh my god, fire inspection. For what?
Pruitt: For fire.
Cooper: Every single show you people do this, and every single show, it’s a huge waste of time and money. Fine, the city of Seattle thanks you for protecting them from the big bad community college drama students.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 15

