Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 16

at .

Who did not survive the emotional season finale?

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16 put the firefighters in the path of multiple bombs. 

Sullivandy - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 15

With several characters' lives on the line, the Grey Sloan Memorial team was on hand to offer assistance to everyone. 

Meanwhile, Andy learned a devastating secret about her pass that made her realize who was there for her all along. 

Elsewhere, Sullivan had to go through surgery for chronic leg pain. 

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16 Quotes

Travis: Hey, who know what? I slept with an engaged friend. Yeah, I did. Even after he wasn’t engaged anymore. I kept sleeping with him because I liked it. I slept with him even after I knew he was falling in love with me. I actually slept with him last night, and a little bit this morning.
Duncan: Do you love him?
Travis: No.

Jack: You at least talked to him?
Andy: Who, my husband? Or you mean the guy who turned himself in to the Civil Service Commission without consulting his wife? Or, wait, do you mean the guy who got suspended without pay for stealing narcotics in order to take down our fire chief – which didn’t work by the way – and all it did was delay my father’s funeral? You mean that guy?
Jack: See, I’m confused ‘cause I thought those were all the same guy.

