Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 16

Who did not survive the emotional season finale?

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16 put the firefighters in the path of multiple bombs.

With several characters' lives on the line, the Grey Sloan Memorial team was on hand to offer assistance to everyone.

Meanwhile, Andy learned a devastating secret about her pass that made her realize who was there for her all along.

Elsewhere, Sullivan had to go through surgery for chronic leg pain.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.