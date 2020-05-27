Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 7 Episode 21

Why did Kailyn hate Briana all over again?

On Teen Mom OG Season 7 Episode 21, Briana was shocked when she got a cold shoulder from her former nemesis when she stopped by for Lincoln's birthday.

Meanwhile, Leah made a change for Gracie when she realized that therapy would be the best course of action.

Elsewhere, Cheyenne continued to question her decisions when it appeared that she was in some serious trouble.

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom OG online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.