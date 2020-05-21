Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 1

Who tried to start an upising against Clarke?

The 100 Season 7 Episode 1 was a wild installment that set the stage for the tense final battle.

With survivors at Sanctum worrying about who was going to start another attack.

Meanwhile, Madi was told that she would be returning to school to complete her studies.

How did she feel about going to school in the midst of a crisis?

Elsewhere, the Anomaly arrived in the world, causing a wormhole that could change everything for the survivors.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.