Watch The Baker and the Beauty Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Vanessa go too far?

On The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 6, Vanessa's reign of terror continued when she started a scandal that destroyed Noa's reputation. 

Kid's Party - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5

Armed with a drive to save her company, Noa shut Daniel out of her life fo the first time. 

Meanwhile, Danielle had to find a way to fix things with his family. 

Elsewhere, Piper finally uncovered the truth about Lewis. 

What was he hiding?

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

We know for a fact the board has been talking. And if they're not talking to you, they're talking about you.

Lewis

This time... we all get to create a place together. And one day, you're gonna be standing right here with your own son and you're going to say, "I remember the day we broke down that wall."

Raf

We Have to Talk - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 6
Expanding the Cafe - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 6
This Is Bad - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 6
Looking for the Answer - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 6
Won't Face to the Truth - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 6
Let's Take a Walk - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 6
