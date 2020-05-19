Watch The Baker and the Beauty Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Vanessa go too far?

On The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 6, Vanessa's reign of terror continued when she started a scandal that destroyed Noa's reputation.

Armed with a drive to save her company, Noa shut Daniel out of her life fo the first time.

Meanwhile, Danielle had to find a way to fix things with his family.

Elsewhere, Piper finally uncovered the truth about Lewis.

What was he hiding?

Use the video above to watch The Baker and the Beauty online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.