Watch The Baker and the Beauty Online: Season 1 Episode 7

at .

Who took over Noa's company?

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7 provided some wild revelations as Noa realized someone who was part of her team was determined to take her down. 

Expanding the Cafe - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 6

With her company in great danger, Noa had to turn to someone from her past with answers. 

Meanwhile, Daniel was in great danger and away from his family. 

Did he find a way to communicate with his parents before it was too late?

Watch The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch The Baker and the Beauty online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Days of Our Lives Spoilers For the Week of 8-26-19: Look Who's Still Alive!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

What do you want from, dad? You definitely don't want what's best for me because you don't even know what that is.

Noa

Daniel: That's no reason to quit. Especially if you love it.
Mateo: Yeah, but it doesn't love me back. The longer I go holding out for something that's never gonna happen, then the longer it takes me to find something else to love, something that can actually happen.

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7 Photos

This Is Her Company - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7
Family Isn't Always Blood - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7
Falling in Love - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7
Hoping for the Best - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7
Headed for Splitsville - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7
Bailing You Out - The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7
  1. The Baker and the Beauty
  2. The Baker and the Beauty Season 1
  3. The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7
  4. Watch The Baker and the Beauty Online: Season 1 Episode 7