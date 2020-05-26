Watch The Baker and the Beauty Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Who took over Noa's company?

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 7 provided some wild revelations as Noa realized someone who was part of her team was determined to take her down.

With her company in great danger, Noa had to turn to someone from her past with answers.

Meanwhile, Daniel was in great danger and away from his family.

Did he find a way to communicate with his parents before it was too late?

