Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 7 Episode 17

at .

Did Ressler move on?

On The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17, it was time for a deep dive into his past when family secrets came out to play. 

Working Together - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17

His plans to make a quick getaway were scuppered when his brother asked him to return home to save everyone close to him. 

However, Red had other ideas for his friend. 

Did Liz want to have a part in any of the drama?

Watch The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

27 Characters Who Have a Secret and Can Keep It
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 Quotes

You remember Tommy Morgan, don't you, Donny?

Robby [to Ressler]

Robby: I'm sorry. I didn't know.
Ressler: What? That Mom was going to hold a family reunion.

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 Photos

Face From the Past - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17
Helping a Friend - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17
Thankful Embrace - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17
Homeward Bound - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17
Working Together - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17
Leading the Way - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17
  1. The Blacklist
  2. The Blacklist Season 7
  3. The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17
  4. Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 7 Episode 17