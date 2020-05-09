Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 7 Episode 18

at .

Who tried to kill Dembe?

On The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18, the Task Force investigated a kidnapping executed by seemingly impossible abductors. 

Ethical Dilemma - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18

Meanwhile, a recent health scare forced Red to come to terms with the fact that he could be coming to the end of his life. 

Who did he want to lead the charge of the team in his exit?

Watch The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

27 Characters Who Have a Secret and Can Keep It
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18 Quotes

Doctor: Maybe you can get him to listen to reason.
Dembe: It's unlikely but I'll try.
Doctor: Try hard. His life depends on it.

Clearly the prospect of my death doesn't shake your faith. How about we see if the prospect of yours shakes [Dembe's]? Why don't you pray on that?

Katarina [to Sadiq]

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18 Photos

On the Hunt - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18
Ethical Dilemma - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18
Old Lawyer - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18
In Trouble - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18
In a Bind - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18
Taking Chances - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18
  1. The Blacklist
  2. The Blacklist Season 7
  3. The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18
  4. Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 7 Episode 18