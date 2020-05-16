Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 7 Episode 19

Did the Task Force manage to save the world?

On The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 19, the gang realized that an accountant who worked with violent and thuggish brothers was planning an attack that could change the state of the world. 

Caught Up - The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 19

With little intel on the accountant, they had to turn to people they thought they would never have to deal with again. 

Meanwhile, Liz made a decision about about her future that could have a ripple effect on Red. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 19 Quotes

[Dom] stole my life. He trained me then he betrayed me. I want my life back and he won't give it to me.

Katarina [to Liz]

I feel like a series of lights have been turned off as I'm standing at the edge of this darkness.

Liz [to Dominic]

