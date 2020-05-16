Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 7 Episode 19

Did the Task Force manage to save the world?

On The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 19, the gang realized that an accountant who worked with violent and thuggish brothers was planning an attack that could change the state of the world.

With little intel on the accountant, they had to turn to people they thought they would never have to deal with again.

Meanwhile, Liz made a decision about about her future that could have a ripple effect on Red.

