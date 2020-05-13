Watch The Flash Online: Season 6 Episode 19

Did Barry manage to save Iris from the Mirrorverse?

On The Flash Season 6 Episode 19, tensions were at a high when the villain continued to take over her body. 

Esperanza - The Flash Season 6 Episode 19

With the fate of Iris and Central City on the line, Barry had to make a devastating decision. 

Meanwhile, Ralph tried to stop Sue from making a mistake that could change her life. 

Elsewhere, a familiar face arrived to offer some assistance. 

I had the most brilliant minds in the world study that Mirrorverse. You know what they found? It's incompatible with the human brain. That place warps the mind until the person is no longer recognizable. Your Iris is long gone. I suggest you accept that and move on.

Carver

Uh, they're going to the Artic, not Ozz-fest. How are you so bad at everything?

Allegra

