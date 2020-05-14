Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Making Enemies

Did Lisa and Teddi play nice?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 5, the two bickered over Kyle's meltdown at Denise's house.

Denise also had to weigh up her options after Kyle disrespected her in front of her entire family.

Meanwhile, Dorit and Sutton played a cat-and-mouse game that divided the housewives even further.

Was anyone friends by the end of the explosive installment?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.