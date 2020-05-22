Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: If You Can't Take the Heat, Get Out of the Russian Bath House

Did Dorinda and Tinsley manage to play nice?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 8, things took a turn when the two women decided to hash out their differences.

Meanwhile, Leah spent the day in a Russian bath house, but what was she trying to tackle in her personal life?

Elsewhere, Ramona talked to her friend about her deeply rooted anger issues.

