Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 19

Did the feud between Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor go too far?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 19, Tom decided to throw a pool party on the same day as his former friend's.

This paved the way for the cast to finally choose sides in the matter.

Meanwhile, Kristen continued to try to get through to Katie and Stassi, but they did not want to hear it.

Elsewhere, Scheana complained about the way people were acting towards her.

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.