What to Watch: Dirty John Season 2, Quiz, 13 Reasons Why, Life Unexpected Table Read

ID Networks Nine at Nine continues this week, culminating with a Joe Exotic related piece.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story premieres on USA Network starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater, and 13 Reasons Why premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Something extra fun for fans of the canceled too soon gem Life Unexpected. There is a virtual table read via the ATX festival. All of the details of these shows and more can be found below!

Saturday, May 30

9/8c ID Investigated: My Father BTK (ID)

Kerri Rawson had an idyllic life growing up in Wichita, Kansas, with her father, mother, and brother. During her childhood, a serial killer going by the name “BTK” was terrorizing the Wichita community.

The moniker came from the way the killer would murder his victims. He broke into their homes where he would bind, torture and kill his victims. Kerri remembers her father assuring her that the serial killer taunting their hometown would not hurt her.

Years later, a knock at the door and a visit from the FBI would lead Kerri to learn that the man who raised her was engulfed in a horrifying double life. Her father, Dennis Rader, was positively identified as the BTK Killer.

This special installment of 20/20 features Kerri as she comes to terms with the horrific truth about her father.

Here's a look at what's aired previously about the case as a teaser.

Sunday, May 31

8/7c 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC)

Stephanie works up the nerve to come out to her mother and tell her the real reason she went to Australia. After returning home with his tail between his legs, Big Ed will have to apologize and make amends to his daughter.

Lisa and Usman have to say goodbye to each other, but with their constant fighting and power battles, will they even last? Doubtful.

Geoffrey is tickled to death and continues to play with the hearts of both Varya and Mary. Petition for both women to kick him to the curb and go out for drinks instead.

8/7c Hightown (Starz)

The insanity continues on Hightown Season 1 Episode 3, a pulse-pounding installment that continues to build intrigue.

The complicated dynamic between Ray and Renee continues to get more complicated, while Jackie and Junior butt heads over what happened to Sherry. Will Junior come clean?

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

On the latest episode of Good Witch Season 6, Adam receives a diagnosis from Sam about his sudden condition.

Cassie is hoping to make a dream come true by getting out of the house and using her vast knowledge to help others by teaching.

Abigail and Donovan get more information about their curse. Will it finally help turn the tide for their relationship?

Tune in to find out about those topics and more.

9/8c Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? (ID)

On August 10, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein is found dying in his prison cell, a violent and dramatic end to the life of one of the nation’s most mysterious billionaires. The financier had close relationships with some of the world’s most elite political figures and celebrities, yet he remained a shadowy figure for most of his life.

Dogged by accusations of sexual abuse of young girls, Epstein is eventually labeled a convicted sex offender but leveraged his considerable wealth and power for preferential treatment at every turn – until his earth-shattering arrest for sex trafficking in July 2019, and his death a month later.

But when the official cause of death, suicide, is called into question, coupled with bizarre circumstances surrounding the night of his demise, conspiracy theories run wild. Suicide? Assassination? Will we ever know what really happened to Jeffrey Epstein?

This three-part special (All airing tonight) takes a closer look at the life, crimes, and questions surrounding the death of this enigmatic and controversial figure.

9/8c Life Unexpected Table Read at ATX Festival! (YouTube)

Guys, this is super exciting. The virtual ATX Festival is hosting a live event bringing together the original cast for a table read.

The hope is to raise funds for Off Their Plate, which exists to support those on the dual frontlines of this unprecedented crisis -- our healthcare workers healing the sick, and our restaurant workers fueling the fight.

This entirely volunteer-led organization has expanded into nine cities and provides economic support to restaurant workers while also delivering free meals to folks on the frontlines.

This fantastic live event will bring together creator and showrunner Liz Tigelaar with cast members Britt Robertson, Shiri Appleby, Kristoffer Polaha, Kerr Smith, Austin Basis, Reggie Austin, Erin Karpluk, Cynthia Stevenson and Ksenia Solo, as well as producer Mary Beth Basile and executive producer/director Gary Fleder.

Click the link in the YouTube below to join the fun event with a simple bookmark so you don't miss out!

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

Layton finds out the murder victim was tracking the source of Kronole, a powerful drug well-known in The Tail. This leads him to the Black Market of Third Class where all sorts of unsavory folk are on the look-out for the new Train Detective.

Meanwhile, the First Class passengers need appeasing, so Cavill and the Hospitality Team set up a Fight Night diversion. Thirdies fighting for an upgrade to Second Class, for the amusement of First Class. Nothing wrong with that, right?

Will the prizefight truly distract from the steak shortage and will Nikki's awakening shake things up? Our review will ask all the big questions and offer some possible answers!

10/9c Quiz (AMC)

We get to experience television excellence from across the pond as AMC airs this ITV series in the US.

Based on his stage play, it's written by James Graham and dramatizes the cheating scandal that plagued Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2001.

The cast is superb, and you'll be dazzled for three short episodes. You shouldn't miss it. I have a full review here.

10/9c Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (SHOWTIME)

Tiago and Lewis attempt to get a confession out of Diego, although Lewis senses that his partner is holding out on him. Over at the Temple of Joyful Voices, Josefina falls more deeply under Molly's spell.

The Craft household is about to suffer the repercussions of Magda's interference. At the same time, Councilman Townsend makes some discoveries about his new romantic partner.

Maria tracks down Mateo to please for his return to their family home and the safety she can provide. Will he turn his back on the Pachucos? Will he stop digging his own grave? Will it be enough to save him from Rio and Rico? Check out our review for all the Vega family developments!

Monday, June 1

9/8c Vanished in New Cannan: An ID Mystery (ID)

Jennifer Dulos seems to have a picture-perfect life. At 50 years old, she has built a beautiful life in affluent, safe, New Canaan, Connecticut, and keeps busy raising her five children.

But when she disappears in 2019, the case quickly gains national attention and speculation. At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer is embroiled in a contentious divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

The investigation pivots to Fotis and his new lover as the culprits, and as more details unfurl, both are arrested. But before justice can be served, the story takes another tragic turn.

Here is some other coverage of the case to whet your appetite.

9/8c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

With Diego still in town, Liz is excited to share with him all the potential good that her latest scientific research can do, but given how she's been dancing all over ethical lines and her most recent research is alien-related, will it put the Pod Squad in jeopardy?

We still don't know enough about Diego or whether or not he could be trusted. Especially after Alex's kidnapping.

While Liz is away with one of her exes, Max enlists the help of Liz's other ex, Kyle, to help with something.

Bless the powers that be for giving us more screentime with Parsons and Trevino. Their chemistry crackles, and they're so pretty to stare at too.

9/8c Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)

Hannah and Captain Sandy are back sailing the seas of the Mediterranean! They aren't the only familiar faces, though. Malia is now the Boson. Here's to hoping that Malia can avoid any crazy love triangles this season.

10/9c Almost Paradise (WGN America)

In the season finale, Alex races to save his teenage daughter Evelyn when his old partner Todd comes to town to finish the job he started.

9/8c 911 Lone Star (FOX)

On this reairing of the new FOX hit, the crew has their work cut out for them when a tornado hits. For most of them, it's their first time experiencing it, and the cases are shocking and heartwrenching too.

The series has a lot of fun with its budget for this installment, and there will be a case that will bring you to tears. So bring tissues. And catch our review!

Tuesday, June 2

8/7c America's Got Talent (NBC)

It's another round of auditions as the judges, including new judge Sofia Vergara, determine who will make it to the next round.

Expect outrageous auditions, inspirational and/or sob stories, and maybe someone will use their golden ticket.

9/8c Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA)

The second season of this series inspired by real cases begins tonight with a double-episode premiere. The second season tackles the Betty Broderick story and stars Amanda Peet as Broderick and Christian Slater as her slain husband, Dan.

We're going to review this one weekly, too, so make sure to make popcorn, and join us after you watch for good conversation about this horror story reenactment.

9/8c The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story (ID)

In his self-proclaimed last interview regarding “Tiger King,” TV producer Rick Kirkham opens up in an explosive tell-all to expose the truths behind what he saw at the G.W. Zoo and his time with the eccentric figure, Joe Exotic.

In this one-hour special, Kirkham shares insights into how his nightmare began, and how he faced his point of no return just three months after being hired to produce Exotic’s internet show. Kirkham knew he struck gold with the quirky cast of characters and captured all the content he could for his own reality show.

But, after a fallout with Exotic, Kirkham found his entire collection of footage ravaged by an arson fire, a criminal act which has yet to be prosecuted. After yet another fire plagued his home in the U.S., Kirkham knew he had to flee for his safety and settled down in a small village in Norway to escape it all.

Now, Kirkham is ready to reveal his side of the salacious saga once and for all and will unveil exclusive footage from some material that survived the fire.

If you thought you knew everything about Exotic's former producer, you will be surprised to see some of the stuff uncovered here. How did he land with Joe? There's a lot to the story, and his video diaries share a lot.

Here's a peek at what another network uncovered before you watch:

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

After a crazy and fun season full of Encores and Fates, the finale of the time-traveling Arrowverse show is here and it is time for the Legends to save the world yet again.

You can expect the greatest hits of the season as the Fates bring back the Encores to stop the Legends from messing with their 1984-esque world.

Also, make sure to keep an eye out for Sisqo, the artist behind "Thong Song," because why not?

8/7c The Challenge: Total Madness (MTV)

Now that the challengers are over halfway through the competition, things are about to get very real.

The Banana/Wes alliance has been going strong all season, but is it finally imploding? Say it ain't so! Even TJ ships this epic bromance and we are not ready for it to be over!

9/8c Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is here, and if you have ever watched a Vanderpump reunion before you know that things get pretty crazy!

Now that the cast gets to sit in the comfort of their living rooms instead of having to face each other head-on, are we going to see the real claws come out?

Wednesday, June 3

10/9c Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (ABC)

In a crazy turn of events, the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents now have to save HYDRA from being erased out of existence by the Chronicoms. But will everyone be on board with that plan?

Meanwhile, May might not be the same woman we all remember after she was stabbed on the finale of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6. Tune in to find out her fate!

Thursday, June 4

8/7c Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)

The day we have all been waiting for is finally here: Angeliners wedding. Thanks to media reports following the ceremony we know that all hell breaks loose at the reception after the girls' well-intentioned speech goes terribly wrong and the whole reception turns on them.

This is the straw that broke the camels back and sealed the deal that Snookie would not return to the series, and if the previews are any indication, it looks like Deena is going to be about ready to leave the show too to avoid filming with Angelina.

The real question is will Pauly provide Jenny a much-needed distraction from all of the drama?

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Fresh off of a meeting where she impressed Nia, Murphy is tasked with a drug run, unlike anything she's done before. She enlists the help of Jess, who has been giving her the silent treatment, with the assignment.

Meanwhile, Ben still poses a threat now that he knows bits and pieces about the drugs. And now that Trey has figured out where Nia's stash is, will he hit it? And how much danger does that put Darnell in?

Friday, June 5

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

This show is truly terrible, but I can't be the only one wanting to watch the final season to find out which characters got their comeuppance.

13 Reasons Why Season 1 told a coherent story about a young girl who thought there was no other way to continue her life. Everything that came after has been contrived to keep the show alive, and 13 Reasons Why Season 3 took that to another level.

We have little zero hope for these final episodes, so maybe we'll be surprised.

8/7c RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars (VH1)

The queens are back to make herstory yet again!

Ten past contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race return to the Werk Room for their chance to win the crown and enter the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

But which queen will be sent home first?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Hulu)

Thankfully, we won’t have to say goodbye to the gang anytime soon! It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has just been renewed for a record-breaking 15th season.

Given that it has relatively short seasons, the sitcom is easy to fly through and you can catch up in no time.

The show follows a group of degenerates who will have you laughing in almost any given situation. With many shows on hiatus, It’s Always Sunny is the perfect series to get you through the dry spell!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.