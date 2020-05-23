What to Watch: Love Life, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ID Nine at 9

It's the unofficial welcome to summer with Memorial Day on Monday, and even if things might feel a little different than the sunny holidays we're used to enjoying, we still have TV to keep us company!

HBO Max premieres this week, a lot of reality shows premiere and return, and there is a ton of good real crime to devour.

Let's dig in!

9/8c ID Presents Nine at 9 (Investigation Discovery)

One of the best things about Memorial Day this year (since in much of the country, outdoor picnics are not allowed [seriously, WTF?]) is that ID is featuring nine new specials beginning on Monday with an in-depth look at Jeffrey Dahmer.

Other specials investigate the Brittany Murphy's controversial death, the unsolved murder of college student Faith Hedgepeth, the heartbreaking missing person case of 7-year-old Kyron Horman, the repugnant saga and questionable death of Jeffrey Epstein, and the pies de resistance:

An explosive tell-all from the TV Producer who was embedded with Joe Exotic from the very beginning.

All specials will be noted by time and date later in this article, but we had to get the juices flowing!

Saturday, May 23

8/7c Killer Prom (Lifetime)

My prom was anything but killer. I had no fun. My date was drunk and puking, and I had to call his mom to get permission to drive their car to his house. So embarrassing. But apparently that's nothing in comparison to Cayleigh's prom night.

She lost her mother in a tragic boating accident, so her elder cousin move in, Sienna plans on ensuring her niece has the life she deserves.

Sienna will literally stop at nothing -- including murder -- to make prom night perfect. Eeek.

If you don't care how the audio is synced, you can even watch the movie in its entirety right here... thanks, Lifetime!

Sunday, May 24

6/5c NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 (FOX)

Despite allowing no fans in the stands and requiring masks and social distancing for all team members and media in attendance to keep everyone safe, NASCAR will put on it’s annual Coca-Cola 600 this Memorial Day weekend.

During the race’s midpoint, there will be a moment of remembrance in honor of all members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have sacrificed their lives.

The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation will conduct a live flyover featuring two vintage P-51 Mustang warbirds flying alongside modern USAF F-16 and F-22 fighter attack jets. Active-duty servicemen and women will offer video messages of support on behalf of each branch of service for Memorial Day Weekend.

As part of the 600 Miles of Remembrance, each driver in the race will carry the name of a fallen service member across the windshield of their car. AND there will be 600 miles of incredible racing by some of the best drivers on the planet, so you’ll definitely want to check it out!

8/7c 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC)

In this HIGHLY-anticipated episode we get the exciting, juicy continuation of the Geoffrey and Varya drama. Varya has flown all the way to the States from Russia to see Geoffrey but gets in a heated confrontation with Geoffrey's new girlfriend.

He's pleased as punch that the two women are fighting over him, but the rest of us know these women deserve better.

Big Ed returns home after Rose dumped him and cries to his mom about how he royally effed up. Meanwhile, Lisa wants Usman to respect her, his elder, but cannot bring herself to do the same for his elders.

8/7c Hightown (Starz)

Jackie’s pursuit of the killer takes her to stranger places on Hightown Season 1 Episode 2. We’ve watched the episode already, and there is a lot of tension in the midst of the detectives investigating the murder.

It’s a fun installment that gives the cast a lot to work with.

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

Everyone gets together to welcome Joy into the Middleton (and Merriwick!) family with a progressive dinner.

It's pretty cool to get a better look at the homes of some of our favorites, and Martha makes the most of their time together by trying to weed out who in their midst is carrying a secret!

And just when Abigail and Donovan started dancing to the same tune, a long-lost Merriwick discovery leads to some tension between them when it's revealed her dreams might take her abroad!

Not to be left out of the action, Stephanie is burdened with Wes' attentions, which puts some strain on the happiness she's built with Adam.

It's another good one for Good Witch Season 6 that just keeps getting better by the episode!

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

Justice is swift, brutal, and can be surprisingly bloodless when you're a Tailie. Ruth visits The Tail not once, but twice, and always leaves them with even less than they had when she arrived.

Layton's imprisoned uptrain as he investigates the Thirdie murder. His investigation takes him to the much sought-after noodle bar, the infamous Night Car, and, after the victim's autopsy, to the train's butchers.

Rough track and terrain put Snowpiercer into a resource crunch that Cavill must solve and as we all know, cuts always start at The Tail.

Things are (already) looking dire for the Great Ark Train and TV Fanatic will be here with our review as soon as the credits roll!

10/9c Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (SHOWCASE)

The fallout from last week's violence and violations reaches all corners of the Vega household while Alex takes Townsend to task for letting his personal life become a weapon for his enemies.

Dottie gets to know Brian and Josefina confides in Molly while Elsa puts Peter in an even more compromising situation. It's all so very complicated.

Is there a heavenly light at the end of this tunnel? Who is next on the supernatural hit list? Can someone please punch a Nazi soon? Hit the comments in our review with your biggest feelings on these developments!

Monday, May 25

8/7c I Was Lorena Bobbitt (Lifetime)

Surely, you remember the infamous, sensational story of Lorena Bobbitt, the woman who cut off her abusive husband's, um, appendage.

Well, would it be Lifetime if they don't revisit this story with one of the entertaining movies, especially one with which they may or may not take liberties? Uh, no.

9/8c Grant (History)

Are you seeking a little education this week? Maybe you can give the family a history lesson with this six-episode look at Ulysses S. Grant.

This three-night event will chronicle Grant's life, the remarkable and quintessentially American story of a humble man who overcomes incredible obstacles, rises to the highest ranks of power, and saves the nation not once, but twice.

With a seamless blend of dramatic scenes, expert commentary and beautifully enhanced archival imagery, this series uncovers the true legacy of the unlikely hero who led the nation during its greatest test: The Civil War and Reconstruction – the herculean task to reconcile the North and the South.

One of the most courageous and unexpected initiatives of Grant’s presidency was protecting the right to vote for the four million freed slaves in the face of violent and widespread resistance.

9/8c Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster (ID)

From the transcripts of audio recordings from the extensive police interviews after Jeffrey Dahmer’s arrest, this two-hour special is chillingly narrated by the words of Dahmer himself.

His twisted confession reveals new insights into what led Jeffrey Dahmer – known as the Milwaukee Cannibal – to rape, kill and dismember 17 young men between 1978 and 1991.

In a heart-wrenching interview, his father, Lionel Dahmer, further details his attempts to get his son the help he so desperately needed. Home video footage from Dahmer’s childhood offers an intimate look into his relatively normal upbringing, putting Dahmer as an outlier of a typical serial killer’s psyche and shining a disturbing yet tragic revelation about his motives.

Other notable interviews throughout the special include: Ronald Flowers, one of Dahmer’s victims who somehow avoided being murdered; Dr. Park Deitz, a forensic psychiatrist who spent considerable time with Dahmer; and an exclusive, never-before-seen interview with Nicole Childress, a witness who tried in vain to save one of Dahmer’s victims and lives with the guilt of that night forever.

9/8c 90 Day Fiancè: Self- Quarantine ( TLC)

We catch up with some of the franchise's favorites or most memorable participants as they film themselves during this pandemic. Some of whom are helping out this who have contracted COVID-19, others dealing with delays in their Visa process, and most trying not to drive each other crazier in quarantine.

Tuesday, May 26

8/7c America's Got Talent (NBC)

This hit summer competition series returns with another cast shakeup. After some controversy, Modern Family's Sofia Vergara joins the panel of judges. The first auditions come rolling in as they determine which variety acts to move to the next round.

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

After one of the deadliest episodes DC's Legends of Tomorrow has ever produced, it is up to Charlie to save the team.

In the meantime, she decides to protect them by scattering them in different TV shows, from Star Trek to Downton Abbey.

You won't want to miss the directorial debut of Marc Guggenheim, one of the original creators of the Arrowverse, and what is sure to be a classic Legends episode!

9/8c Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)

Brittany Murphy is a rising star who had it all, beauty, fame, and success (and the most infectious laugh!) … but she also had secrets. When she is found dead in her Los Angeles home at just 32 years old, Hollywood and legions of fans are left in disbelief.

While her autopsy reveals that she died of natural causes, many believe foul play is involved. Details of her life and death emerge after her husband, Simon Monjack, and mother, Sharon Murphy, embark on a bizarre media blitz, creating more questions than answers.

Then, within months, Monjack perishes under strikingly similar circumstances – in the same bed he and Brittany once shared, only this time, allegedly with Brittany’s mother sleeping beside him.

In an exclusive final interview, the late Angelo Bertolotti, Brittany’s father, casts doubt on the conclusion that she died of natural causes and reveals bizarre allegations against other family members.

Featured in the special are intimate interviews, in-depth access to forensic details, and alternative explanations about the cause of death. Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery revisits the case from a whole new angle to examine the truth behind Brittany’s heartbreaking demise.

10/9c World Of Dance (NBC)

While you await the opening of dance clubs, and you're tired of shaking your booty in your living room during your free time, you can tune in the season premiere of JLo's dance competition.

She, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo will judge a group of contenders who will perform in an abandoned warehouse to determine if they have what it takes to move forward.

Wednesday, May 27

Love Life (HBO Max)

Yes! HBO Max launches today, and we've seen this Anna Kendrick-fronted dramedy, and we liked it.

Don't read the negative reviews. We'll have a good one for you early in the week.

Kendrick is delightful, and while it's familiar, a lot of that familiarity is because us girls have lived her life.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Full Story on Jeffrey Epstein Revealed. From Lisa Bryant, Academy Award Nominee Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), and Best-Selling Author James Patterson the four-part docuseries.

I haven't seen it, but I can't be the only one who finds the life the ridiculously led life that ended so badly kind of like a train wreck, right?

What I want to know is when Scott Bakula will get the lead in a sordid, scripted event series!

8/7c Married at First Sight: Australia (Lifetime)

Lifetime has acquired the rights of the latest Australian season of this reality TV guilty pleasure. So it's the American premiere of MAF Australia Season 7.

Twenty people hope to find love with a complete stranger, and this rendition actually includes queer marriages too. If you've seen the previews (or maybe watched the season already), then this version of the series is bound to be an eyebrow-raiser.

9/8c Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery (ID)

This two-hour special follows the aftermath of the disappearance and probable murder of Heather Elvis, a young woman from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, whose case took the national media by storm.

After beginning a relationship with an older, married man she meets through work, Heather begins receiving threatening texts. She eventually ends the affair but disappears after a mysterious rendezvous.

Her ex-lover and his wife become the primary focus of the investigation, and soon a trail of dirty deeds is revealed: a kidnapping plot, a secret pregnancy, fraud, and ultimately obstruction of justice.

With extensive archive and bombshell testimony from one of the defendants, this installment of the ID Mystery franchise explores the alternative theories and the hidden facts behind the question: what happened to Heather Elvis?

9/8c Tyler Perry's The Oval ( BET)

It's another off the wall, truly insane, cheesy, funnier than it has a right to be the hour of this Scandal-lite nighttime soap opera.

Nancy is outraged after discovering what her son has done, and the repercussions will permanently impact everything and everyone going forward.

10/9c Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (ABC)

The S.H.I.E.L.D agents are back with the final season of the Marvel show! Picking up where they last left off, they are in 1931 New York City, thanks to Fitz.

But where exactly is Fitz? And why is the team traveling through time? Tune in and you will hopefully get some answers!

You should also look out for guest star Enver Gjokaj, who is reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter.

10/9c American Soul ( BET)

It's the second season premiere of this sleeper hit series following the life of the late Don Cornelius.

It's 1975 and the success of Soul Train has taken off, but Don struggles to get acclimated to his newfound fame and popularity.

Gerard's former accomplice works for the mob, and now that person is extorting him and placing him in crosshairs and peril.

Thursday, May 28

8/7c Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)

Angeleener's wedding is quickly approaching and the batch of guide and meatball former roommates want to do something special to celebrate her before her big day. So they take her back to .... *gasp* the Jersey shore! The trip down memory lane is bound to bring up some old grudges and loads of drama.

8/7c Celebrity Watch Party (FOX)

Why yes; we have reached a point where watching a TV show about celebrities watching TV is a total thing. I suppose we're in it for the funny commentary, for which there is a lot. See, both one told us life was gonna be this way.

This week, celebrities such as Tyra Banks and her mom, the Osbournes, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, and Raven-Symoné will watch none other than America's favorite classic 90's sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. can this BE any more engaging? Tune in to find out.

9/8c Who Killed the Co-Ed? An ID Murder Mystery (ID)

19-year-old University of North Carolina college student Faith Hedgepeth is found brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment after going out with her roommate the previous night.

Evidence at the scene leads police to believe she knew her killer. The murderer left behind a cryptic note, the murder weapon, and even DNA, but over six years later, the case is still not solved.

As suspicions mount, a voicemail from the night of Faith’s death proves to be a promising lead for investigators.

With groundbreaking new forensic technologies put to the test, investigators and Faith’s family are confident they will finally find out who killed Faith.

9/8c Labor of Love (FOX)

Are we scraping the barrel with reality shows? Yes.

Are we judging you if you're watching this truly bonkers, ticking biological clock tinged The Bachelorette inspired show where Kristy has to go through a host of dudes to decide who has the honor of being her baby daddy? A little bit, to be honest, but we all have our vices.

The gaggle of baby obsessed men get tested on their protective instincts (in case they have to fight off a dingo who wants to eat their future baby, maybe?) during a manly camping trip in the woods.

And one of the contestants spills secret information about the others causing some macho tension in the house.

Friday, May 29

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

It’s the end of the line for this riveting limited series, and we can confirm that they saved the best for last.

Picking up in the immediate aftermath of the Leonard Patz revelation, Andy is forced to make a big decision.

9/8c Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery (ID)

In 2010, 7-year-old Kyron Horman is dropped off at school in Portland, Oregon, but when the bus returns later that day, Kyron is not on it.

Sparking a panicked search around the town led by Kyron’s mother and father, all eyes quickly fall to his stepmother, Terri Horman, the last person to see Kyron alive. Terri’s strange behavior and weak alibi lead investigators to believe that she is a person of interest in Kyron’s disappearance.

Yet nearly a decade later, Kyron has never been found and no arrests have been made in the case.

With heartbreaking interviews from Kyron’s family, including his mother, Desiree Young, this special examines all the details of this twisted case, casting light on each shred of evidence that could possibly lead to solving this tragic kidnapping.

