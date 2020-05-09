What to Watch: The Rookie, The Flash, and Outlander Conclude; A Confession and The Great Premiere

We have some thrilling finales to look forward to this week, but not a lot of new arrivals.

The only new shows on our radar are good ones, though, especially for Anglophiles — the Great premieres on Hulu and A Confession storms Britbox.

Find out what else we're recommending this week below!

Sunday, May 10

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

Batwoman's premiere season is almost at its (slightly early) end. This week is the penultimate episode and, as such, be prepared for Gotham to get a little (more) crazy.

After last week's devastating betrayal, Kate's super paranoid and sensing back-stabbing from every direction. Meanwhile, members of the city's spy and intelligence community start disappearing, sending Jacob and Sophie into Battle Mode.

When Luke and Julia get nabbed, the newest team member, Mary, is teamed up with a questionable ally as Batwoman's back-up. Will she be up for the mission?

Back at Arkham, Alice has plans brewing with the help of Tommy Elliot and Mouse. Will the key to the journal's code be found? Are Batwoman's days numbered?

Tune in! Same Bat-Time! Same Bat-Channel! And then check out our review here to see if we thought it hit the mark!

8/7c 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC)

After hiring a private investigator and failing to track down his paramour, David finally, hopefully, realizes that he's been scammed and needs to let the love of his life go. Avery will have the one on one time with Ash's ex-wife that she's been dying for, and maybe then she'll decide if and Ash are compatible.

Big Ed will try to salvage what's left of his relationship with Rose. Ha, good luck with that, buddy.

8/7c Outlander (Starz)

It's the Outlander Season 5 finale, and if you think it's a little soon, you're right. This season is one episode shorter than previous seasons but NOT because of Coronavirus. This was planned all along.

With the colonies on the brink of war and the Browns seemingly taking advantage, tensions were already on high. Now Claire got kidnapped, Jamie called a militia with the fiery cross, and all hands are needed on deck!

And will solving that leave any time to find out what tickled Jemmy's excitement when the young family went back through the stones?

It really doesn't matter. Outlander Season 6 is written in stone, and nothing could tear us away!

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

If you're already dying to know more about the latest Grey House guest, Joy, you need to tune into Good Witch Season 6 Episode 2!

And guess what else is ahead -- a chili cook-off! Everyone in town will have a hand in that event, and you won't believe who takes away the prize.

9/8c Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

Is Niko really dead? He looked pretty dead on Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4, but stranger things have happened on this show.

It's sad to think about, but the more interesting storyline is about Villanelle's quest for answers about her past. Will her family members be like her, or will they be totally different?

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

After last week's exposé on Lex Luthor, Kara and the rest of the team focus their efforts on taking down Leviathan and Rama Khan returns for the face-off. But will Kara unravel some truths and connect Lex to Leviathan? She will need some momentum if she wants to beat Lex after all the wins he has procured since Crisis.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

It's the conclusion of the two-part season finale! Will Nolan share his suspicions about Armstrong? Is there more to Nick’s story than we know? How does serial killer Rosalind Dyer fit in? And will Grace choose John or Simon?

Will there be a season-ending cliffhanger? You can check out our The Rookie Season Finale Teasers here, and then come back Sunday night for our review!

10/9c Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (SHOWTIME)

Cue the violins and turtledoves as Tiago and Sister Molly make a break for an afternoon of freedom and romance. Will she prove to be the heavenly angel she appears to be?

Lewis, on the other hand, is on a mission to avenge his murdered friends. Nathan Lane continues to nail this role with a panache he wears like breathing. Nazis, beware! Meanwhile, Mateo experiences the world of the Pachuco and meets the intriguing queen of The Crimson Cat. Three guesses who she is.

In the would-be-villains' camp, Dr. Craft and Councilman Townsend individually face some hard choices while hiding their secrets. Elsa/Alex/Magda's got all the engines revving for some potential insanity. Our review will be live as soon as the curtain drops! Be sure to check it out right here!

Tuesday, May 12

A Confession (Britbox)

Following the disappearance of a 22-year-old girl, Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher is brought in to piece together her last movements.

However, when the ensuing investigation ties in a similar missing person case and a prime suspect emerges, Fulcher is pushed to choose between following police protocol and getting justice for two grieving families.

Based on actual events, A Confession was adapted by Oscar-nominated writer Jeff Pope (Philomena) and directed by Paul Andrew Williams (Broadchurch). Martin Freeman, Imelda Staunton, and Siobhan Finneran star.

8/7c Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back (FOX)

Gordon is taking on his biggest project in the show's history when he sets out to reinvent three businesses in one town still recovering from natural disasters. He enlists the help of famous designer Nate Berkus, Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr, Torrey Smith, and more.

Grab some tissues because if you were ever a fan of Extreme Makeover, this episode is going to bring all the tears and smiles.

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

The season finale for The Flash has come a bit earlier than wanted, but it is sure to be a suspenseful and eventful episode still as Barry risks it all the save Iris from the Mirrorverse. Will he be successful or will Iris be stuck until The Flash Season 7?

Meanwhile, Sue returns, and Ralph must stop her from making a terrible mistake.

9/8c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

It's back to college for the Legends when they need the Chalice of Dionysus, an ancient artifact that will help Charlie operate the Loom of Fate. But it won't be all fun and games when Nate falls under Dion's spell, who is presumably Dionysus. We are in for more Greek mythology and what is sure to be a wacky episode!

10/9c For Life (ABC)

It's the season finale of this underrated series, and Aaron will stop at nothing to get his retrial. But he has many forces from various sides trying to stop him from speaking his truth.

He also may have made a new enemy, and it could cost him everything. Elsewhere, Jasmine goes into labor, and Aaron has to make a choice. You do not want to miss the conclusion of this first season.

Thursday, May 14

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Murphy has left the gang deeper in debt with Nia after her desperate attempt to save Max. It's also driving a wedge between them when Jess wonders why Murphy and Felix are leaving her out of things.

Dean and Gene are closing in on Murphy and the gang, and Felix continues down his dark path. Don't forget to check out our full review after the episode!

Wednesday, May 13

8/7c The Challenge (MTV)

The Challenge is messing with the format in favor of cliffhangers, so we'll have to tune in to find out who gets the boot.

Jenna's relationship woes with Zack will take center stage all over again, so expect some fireworks.

Friday, May 15

The Great (Hulu)

Tony McNamara, the screenwriter for the award-winning film The Favourite, comes to the small screen in this irreverent comedy that follows the rise of Catherine the Great.

Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, the historical jaunt is set in 18th century Russia.

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

The season finale, who was only partially filmed when production shut down, was finished in graphic novel-style animation.

On it, the Task Force investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection.

Also, Liz must make a momentous decision.

