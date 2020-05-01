Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Helps Us Process Grief, Anger, and Love

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is a new NBC series showcasing the wonderful talent of a few Broadway alums alongside some new faces to share the beautiful healing powers music can bring.

Whether you're going through these challenging emotions for the first, second, or hundredth time, we could all use a little guidance and understanding.

It's a heartwarming show with some fantastical elements, although used tastefully to keep it based in reality.

Through its unique storytelling, it's truly like no other musical show.

The musical talent is not necessarily the key to the show's success, rather how the music is used to express difficult emotions.

Its basic premise surrounds Zoey's newfound ability to hear the inner song-alogues of those around her, which usually portray grief, anger, or love.

These three major emotions are often misunderstood. And while they exist codependent of each other, one typically overshadows and we lose the ability to cope.

Many who watch the show feel that it hits close to home and relates on a deeper level.

Zoey's experience with her father's deteriorating illness shows a sliver of the grieving process in the wake of a disease.

Watching another person's struggle as she copes with the soon-to-be loss of her father allows those who have a similar experience to feel understood and not alone.

While Simon's loss of his father due to suicide juxtaposes this preparatory aspect.

With suicide, many times, there are no answers, and those left behind don't get closure.

Both losses are devastating. On one end of the spectrum lies Simon, where he feels alone in his grief.

He shows us that there is no timeline for grief, and it's essential to find someone to confide in. Otherwise, relationships can be destroyed.

Whereas, Zoey has a strong support system to lean on.

It provides both perspectives and acts as a guide to viewers that both situations are entirely possible and equally challenging, but the light at the end of the tunnel remains.

Anger and love are powerful emotions, where one can make you feel on top of the world, and the other can make you feel at the bottom of it.

Max's character portrays the pain of unrequited love, in addition to the range of other inexplicable feelings involved.

He takes any small kind gesture as having a deeper meaning, but when Zoey sets him straight, he falls into a pit of anger.

No matter how many times he'd like to sing NYSNC's "Bye Bye Bye," he can't seem to let go.

The opposite of love is never anger. Instead, it's indifference.

So as long as you hold anger toward someone, it means you still care.

Let Max's experience pave the path for the next time you fall into the trap of unrequited love.

It's ok to feel anger, but get to the root of it and don't let it fester. Otherwise, you may find yourself at the end of a broken relationship just as Max nearly did in his friendship with Zoey.

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 10, Zoey's anger finally bursts, leaving her sadness to shine through as anger to those closest to her.

It's not until moments like these that we realize there's something wrong, and everything's not all right.

Though it seemed like a silly and random thing for Mo to pull Simon and Zoey in for a mini dance party to let out all the pent up tension and anger, music is a useful tool.

Loosening up your body to a good beat allows your mind to let go of some of the accumulated frustrations and release them in a fun and healthy way.

By the time you have calmed down, you are not only exhausted by the exercise, but you're able to think clearer and communicate more constructively.

So take it from Mo, music is a healing tool, so use it to your advantage.

Additionally, Zoey's musical ability allows her to see the tucked away emotions of those around her.

There's a song for every feeling under the sun, and sometimes they express our feelings clearer than spoken-word.

The human experience is all about feeling, and this show does a phenomenal job shining truth and honesty on the hardest moments life throws at us.

It's important to know you're not alone, and this show makes this message abundantly clear.

Let it act as a guiding force through the hard times, when you need to feel the beat the most.

It's a must-see that will not only make you move and groove to each bop, but find inner peace and acceptance with those hard to comprehend emotions of grief, anger, and love.

And of course, don't forget to sing along to all of the classic throwbacks.

Leave your comments down below! Why do you love this show? Do you find relatability through the characters and plots?

If you're interested in checking out this riveting show, check it out online here via TV Fanatic.

And don't forget to join our Facebook group to stay updated on all Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist news.

Inga Parkel is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.