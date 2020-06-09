9-1-1's Oliver Stark Slams Ryan Guzman's Defense of Racial Slurs: 'There Is Absolutely No Excuse' for the N-Word

9-1-1 star Oliver Stark took to social media Sunday to air his thoughts on co-star Ryan Guzman's defense of using racial slurs.

In case you're confused about what we're talking about, we'll offer some context.

Fans of Guzman, who plays Eddie on the hit FOX drama, found old tweets that Eddie's fiancée, actress (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) and model Chrysti Ane, posted in 2011.

Ane used the N-word in the tweets and was quick to issue a formal apology when they were uncovered.

She said she was dating a Black man at the time and felt accepted by the Black community during their relationship, but she “didn’t fully comprehend the weight of the word” in the past.

Things took a turn on Sunday when Guzman took part in an Instagram Live, and defended himself and Chrysti.

He said tha he and his friends of other ethnicities “call each other slurs all the time.”

“I have plenty of friends — Black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time. We call each other slurs all the time,” Guzman stated.

“We don’t get butthurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down."

He continued, "So, what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist?"

"Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all.”

Fans were quick to light up the comments in the video, saying that his views on the matter are not okay.

His response?

“I’m done with defending myself or my family to people who are as quick to judge as they are to condemn," he said in a later tweet.

"Let me get back to the real topic and help out any way I can to the black community.”

Just hours later, Stark responded to Guzman's behavior, and it was clear he was not impressed.

“I know a lot of you want to hear my thoughts on what a cast member said today on IG live. I can tell you that my opinion is there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the N-word," he said.

"It belongs to the Black community only and I absolutely don’t agree with it being used by anyone else under any circumstances.”

The backlash leveled at Guzman comes amid ongoing global protests against systemic racism and police brutality, which was sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, who was unarmed, died in Minneapolis in May after a police officer kept his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes while arresting him.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

