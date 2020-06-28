90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Recap: Larissa Plots Colt's Demise!

Another, more apt title for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 would have been 90 Day Fiance: Couples at War.

All of the couples butted heads on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 3, and we hate to say it, but Colt and Jess came out of the episode looking like the only pairing that could work in the long run.

While there's a lack of chemistry between them, they are both having a great time with each other.

That cannot be denied, and communication will be key in getting them to thrive. Unfortunately, Hurricane Larissa is charting a course for Chicago, and this relationship could quickly fizzle out.

Larissa would love nothing more than to derail Colt's happily ever after.

They were through the mill together, and each did equally as terrible things to each other, so Larissa would be best moving on and leaving Colt well alone.

A revenge plot, especially on reality TV, typically makes for good TV, but something tells me Jess will tell Larissa to mind her business, or Colt's mom will step into the ring and hurl some insults at her former daughter-in-law.

Larissa wants everyone to think she's moved on from the drama, but the truth is, she will get a greater sense of satisfaction knowing she's caused Colt pain than moving on.

Her blind date was horrible and felt totally staged. Why would someone agree to go on a blind date with a reality TV star and not check out the headlines first?

Larissa has a colorful past, and it could result in her being deported from the U.S. She constantly says she wants a man for companionship and to be happy with, but seems to care more about how established they are over her genuine feelings for them.

For now, Larissa is in the wrong, and while she knows it, she's going to keep biting at Colt until he gets a restraining order out on her.

Can Elizabeth Jilt Andrei at the Alter, please?

Andrei is showing no signs that he's growing. Elizabeth has been vocal with him about the disconnect between them, but he continues to leave her out of big decisions.

The final straw for Elizabeth should have been when he didn't tell her how long they were going to be in Moldova.

It was bad enough that he didn't consult with her before saying they would be living with his parents, but the dude continues to get worse every other scene.

His sole valid point was that his parents wanted to connect with their granddaughter. The rest? It was just him firing orders at his wife.

There's now a strained relationship between Elizabeth and her family, and it's all down to Andrei.

Elizabeth needs to realize that she should not be left out of decisions that could change their lives forever. You know what? I'm surprised he allowed her to pick her wedding dress.

Elizabeth's sisters haven't been all that supportive of late, but two of them are unable to attend this poorly planned wedding because they learned about it a month before it was supposed to take place.

Meh. Andrei needs to get it together!

Asuelu Needs to Grow Up

Asuelu is struggling to come to terms with U.S. culture, and there's nothing wrong with that.

But trying to get Kalani to agree to take their children to Samoa when a measles outbreak is claiming the lives of countless children is selfish.

Yes, Asuelu is struggling, but he should also be thinking about the safety of his family. His sexist remark about the doctor having to be a nurse because of her gender made him go from one of my favorite stars in the franchise to the worst.

His comment seemed to stem from his frustration about there being a chance his kids are at risk, even if they get the shots.

Kalani is desperately trying to keep the family together, but there's a division between them. Aseulu is of the mindset that Kalani needs to step up and do everything around the house.

He needs to get acclimated to the way Kalani lives, or he runs the risk of her ending their marriage.

Paul is a Loose Cannon

It's hard to believe the sweet and innocent man we were introduced to on the first season of Before the 90 Days has taken his mask off, and we're seeing the real him.

Paul and Karine's relationship has been filled with drama since its inception, but they managed to survive the worst of it.

Paul has Karine and their child in the U.S., so the least he could do is get his emotions in check.

His outburst at both his mother and Karine perfectly highlighted why his mother does not want them to live with her.

Paul's criminal past always comes back to haunt him, and if he doesn't change his ways, his wife will not want to be with him.

She was cut up about leaving Brazil, and if she's not offered the stability she needs, she'll return home.

What do you think of Larissa's revenge mission? Is Asuelu acting selfishly? Will Paul and Karine last?

