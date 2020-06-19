ABC Moves Black-ish Back to Fall Schedule: 'It's Important to Tell These Meaningful Stories'

Just one day after ABC dropped the bombshell that the next season of black-ish had been banished to midseason 2021, the network has changed course.

The hit comedy series starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson will now return in the fall in the Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. slot.

The series follows Dre Johnson (Anderson) and his wife Rainbow (Ross) as they work and raise their five children.

It also tackles social justice issues — like racism and police brutality — and is loosely based on Barris' own life and his marriage to his wife, Rainbow Barris.

Of the decision to bring Black-ish back, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke admitted in a statement that after speaking with Barris and the network's "creative partners," they felt it is "important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time."

"Black-ish has a long-standing history of shining a light on current events and honoring black voices through the lens of the Johnson family," Burke said.

"After speaking with Kenya and our creative partners, we decided it was important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time, so we are adjusting our premiere schedule and are committed to doing whatever it takes to bring this series back as soon as we possibly can," Burke continued in her statement.

"Following recent monumental events, it's imperative that the dialogue continues and empowers viewers to raise their voices. There is no other show that does that like Black-ish."

Barris reacted to the decision, explaining that he is "incredibly grateful to Karey, Dana [Walden] and Peter [Rice] for recognizing the importance of Black-ish in this moment and applaud them for making the necessary shifts to bring the show back as soon as possible."

"While the last few months have felt overwhelming at times, they have also underscored just how important it is that Black voices are not only heard but empowered and amplified as well; and our entire Black-ish team is humbled to be a small part of telling our stories and are excited to get back to these conversations," Barris added.

With the earlier than planned premiere date for black-ish Season 7, ABC has confirmed it is pushing new Kyra Sedgwick comedy series, Call Your Mother, to later in the season.

black-ish spinoff, mixed-ish, however, is staying on the bench and is expected to return in early 2021.

ABC announced earlier this week that it plans to air a business as usual fall schedule that would include more unscripted content.

The Bachelorette, which was originally tipped to launch in May before the Covid-19 outbreak, will now air Tuesdays in the fall.

In doing so, the Tuesday comedy block has officially been canned, with The Conners inheriting Modern Family's slot on Wednesdays.

ABC has yet to reveal when any of its shows will resume production.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.