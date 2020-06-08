Big Brother All-Stars 2 in the Works at CBS

Big Brother All-Stars 2 is reportedly coming to CBS this summer.

The Eye network is rumored to be in talks with former players to celebrate 20 years since the iconic reality series launched in the U.S.

Us Weekly first reported the news, saying that negotiations are underway with past winners and fan-favorite houseguests about returning for All-Stars 2.

Big Brother has brought former houseguests back on multiple occasions, but this will be the first all-star edition since 2006.

The decision to proceed with All-Stars 2 is hardly surprising. CBS previously confirmed that it was eyeing a new season of the series for this summer.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic brought several shows to a halt, but getting a new season of Big Brother off the ground will likely be easier with returning players.

The process of casting was probably completed somewhat before the shutdown, but it's likely that producers think returning players who know how the game is played will be a better option for the first season back.

Earlier this year, the Canadian edition was forced to cancel midway through its current season due to the shutdown, meaning there was no winner.

The U.S. iteration will be taking big measures to ensure the cast and production team will be safe, assuming they get the go-ahead to produce another season.

CBS has previously stated that it is looking to bring back its scripted series in the fall, but Big Brother would be great to bridge the gap if these shows are not ready for September.

Additionally, the network is also looking to bring Love Island back this summer, but instead of taking viewers to Fiji, the new edition will probably be filmed in a sunny state in the U.S.

Big Brother has been a reliable performer for CBS and is a crucial part of the network's summer roster.

