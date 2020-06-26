Big Brother Alum Reveals Why He Thinks Season 22 'Won't Be Happening' This Year

With rumors continuing to swirl that CBS will reunite some of the best players in Big Brother history for All-Stars 2 this summer, a former houseguest has opened up about the feasibility of such a season.

Cody Nickson, who was voted America's Favorite Player in 2017, took part in a Q&A with his fans on Instagram, and the conversation turned to the talk of a new season this year.

He thinks it would be too difficult to get production off the ground because of the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cast quarantine isn’t the issue,” Cody wrote during a fan Q&A on Instagram.

“The production crew is supposed to quarantine for two weeks and receive full union pay including overtime for those two weeks," he continued.

"That’s a lot of money that companies aren’t willing to spend. And then I believe the crew still can’t be free to go out with their families during production either."

"The restrictions are just too great now.”

Nickson pointed out the rising cases in Southern California, where the set of the CBS reality series is located.

“I’m going to say that California is about to get stricter instead of loosening restrictions. I’m leaning towards that it won’t be happening,” he said.

Us Weekly previously reported that All-Stars 2 is in the works at CBS, and there have been various supposed casting leaks, with Big Brother legends such as Dan Gheesling Janelle Pierzina tipped to return.

Big Brother typically premieres in late June on CBS, and the network has been vocal about wanting to get a season of Big Brother on the air this summer.

However, the pandemic has caused TV production to grind to a halt, and not a lot of shows have returned to production.

A rumor emerged last week that the house used for Love Island in Fiji could be used for Big Brother, but it's difficult to imagine CBS putting a group of people on a plane out of the country given what is going on in the world.

CBS has yet to officially confirm All-Stars 2, but we'll keep you up to speed on all the latest developments.

