Big Brother Winner Andy Herren Says Diversity On The Show Is ‘Atrocious’

Andy Herren, the winner of Big Brother 15, has criticized the CBS reality show's lack of diverse houseguests after saying he is "bitter" that production did not ask for him to return.

Herren released a statement via Twitter on Saturday on the matter.

“It is important to speak up because Big Brother has always had a problem with minority representation,” Herren said.

“There are usually at most two Black houseguests and one gay houseguest and Latino and Asian representation is even worse.”

He noted that “straight white males compromise 12 of the 21 winners of the show, which is so crazy when you really break it down.”

Herren added, “Gay houseguests, for example, [they] are never afforded this luxury. There is always just one. They are simply a side character — an obstacle for the straight people to overcome on their way to the finish line.”

Andy previously opened up about not being asked back when it emerged that CBS was contacting former houseguests about a second All-Stars.

“I was the first gay winner in Big Brother history and after my win I wasn’t invited back once,” Herren tweeted last week.

“Not even to host a competition. But men who have demeaned gay people and trans people have repeatedly been asked back not only to Big Brother but to other CBS shows. ”

“Being one of the best to ever play and having the show completely ignore you sucks!!!” Herren wrote.

Big Brother 15, one of the most controversial seasons in the history of the series found several contestants in trouble because of statements throughout the season.

Aaryn Gries and GinaMarie Zimmerman, who competed on Herren’s season, each lost their jobs after their racist and homophobic comments were made.

The series has drawn much criticism throughout the years for its lack of diversity, and there's no telling whether the series will address that this year.

While Big Brother Season 22 has not been confirmed to air this summer, all signs are pointing to it premiering near the end of July.

What are your thoughts on Andy's comments?

Do you think the show needs to do better?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.