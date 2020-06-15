Big Brother Winner 'Bitter' He Wasn't Asked Back for All-Stars 2

With the Big Brother All-Stars 2 rumors still swirling, a previous winner has opened up about not being contacted to be a part of the cast.

Andy Herren, who won Big Brother 15, aka one of the most controversial seasons in the history of the series, has taken to Twitter to open up about not being asked back.

"OF COURSE I'm bitter," he said via Twitter, adding:

"When you *really* compare games, I played as well as (if not better) than Dan, Derrick, and Will, but I'm not a straight white man so production buried me in the edit."

"Being one of the best to ever play and having the show completely ignore you sucks!"

While Big Brother All-Stars 2 is not confirmed, several former contestants have been open about the rumors on social media.

As we previously reported, Derrick Levasseur, Dan Gheesling, Josh Martinez, Paul Abrahamian, and Frankie Grande are the names that keep popping up for this summer's edition of the CBS hit.

Given that Big Brother 15 is widely regarded as one of the most controversial to date, it does make sense that CBS would want to leave that season as a distant memory.

As you will recall, that particular season was filled with houseguests making racist comments that landed the series in hot water because initially, it did not seem like the network was addressing them.

Ultimately, the houseguests in question were called out, and there were some wild moments during eviction episodes as a result.

While Andy is upset at not being asked back, he has been forthcoming with intel from fellow Big Brother stars about the upcoming edition.

He claims that every returning player is being offered $40,000 to sign up, but joked that he would pay CBS if they allowed him the opportunity to sign up for more.

Here's what he said:

Every returnee for All-Stars gets a $40,000 stipend for walking through the door. If I get a call and they’re like, “We are taking the stipend away and you need to pay us $40,” I’d be like, “Do you take Venmo????”

While CBS has not addressed the All-Stars rumors, it does sound like it's going ahead. The social media chatter from former cast members alone suggests it is a lock, and that most of the cast has been narrowed down.

