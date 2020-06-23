Cable Ratings: Yellowstone Returns to Series Records, Perry Mason Has Strong Start

It looks like viewers really missed the Duttons.

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 1 delivered record-high ratings for L+SD across all key demos and showed tremendous gains from the Yellowstone Season 2 premiere.

Across the night, Yellowstone had 6.6 million total viewers.

It ranks as the #1 most-watched cable premiere of 2020.

L+SD ratings for the Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 1 are included below, followed by the increase from the season two premiere:

Demo Rtg vs S2 Premiere

P25-54 2.40 +112%

P18-49 1.78 +127%

P2+ 4.2M +76%

On premiere night, Yellowstone was the #1 most social cable ad supported program, with 70,000 interactions an increase of 54% from the sophomore run, proving that the fans are vocal for the series.

New episodes air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Yellowstone is the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers.

The series stars Oscar(R)-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Over on HBO, the highly anticipated premiere of Perry Mason had a strong turnout.

Perry Mason Season 1 Episode 1 captivated 1.7 million viewers, coming in as the biggest series debut on HBO for nearly two years.

The series debut had 884,000 viewers linearly on HBO, but several viewers watched on the likes of HBO Now and HBO Max, as well as Hulu, proving that streaming is bringing solid business to HBO.

Perry Mason stars Matthew Rhys on the reboot.

The series is set in 1932, Los Angeles.

While the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong! Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this limited series follows the origins of American fiction's most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason.

When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason's relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.