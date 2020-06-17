Chris D'Elia Accused of Sexually Harassing Multiple Underage Girls

Comedian and YOU actor Chris D'Elia has been accused of sexually harassing multiple women when they were underage.

Accusations of grooming and the solicitation of nude photos and meeting up for sex first appeared on Twitter.

A Twitter user named Simoné, who uses the handle @girlpowertbh started a thread in which she shared screenshots of DM conversations alleging to be between herself and the YOU actor when she was 16 years old in 2014.

She wrote: "For the longest time i thought it was embarrassing for ME that i was interacting with this older man but he was the one who DM'd me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage so f*** chris d'elia."

"I am also definitely not the only underage girl he did this too. just an FYI," the Twitter user shared in another tweet, adding:

"For the longest time i thought this was just a funny story to tell at parties when i realized what happened isn't normal and that he was and could still be doing this to younger girls and it's my job to say something."

The thread went viral Tuesday, with several other accusations against the 40-year-old coming to light.

Another Twitter user, who goes by the handle @livstadler, shared her own experience with D'Elia in which he allegedly asked her to "hang out" after she messaged him about a show he was performing in Toronto.

"But I was young and dumb and just really wanted to meet a role model of mine so I agreed to meet him in public, at a bar. 10 minutes before our meeting time, he switched the location to his hotel bar. I sighed, knowing where this was going. But went anyway, I wanted to meet him!" she wrote.

"When I arrived at the hotel bar, I ordered a drink and texted him, telling him I was there. Predictably, he told me to come to his hotel room. I said "no thank you, I prefer to meet at the bar". He stopped responding."

Another user opened up about her experience of visiting the actor's home when she was 19.

"His energy that night was very dark and creepy - I remember he even got mad at me for "ringing the doorbell wrong" so our first face-to-face interaction was him scolding me."

She continued, "After a few minutes of talking, I told him I was a virgin. His eyes lit up and he excitedly asked, 'So if we had sex, it would probably hurt you, right?' Then I got immediately creeped TF out and scared he was going to hurt me," she wrote.

She explained that she was only in the house for around 30 minutes before leaving but that, "even though I was of legal age and consented to going over there, he was predatory and tbh scary."

Several people in the comedy world have been tweeting about D'Elia since the post went viral.

Comedian Lane Moore tweeted: "Who could've known Chris D'Elia was a creep other than anyone who's ever looked at him or heard him say things."

Amy Miller wrote: "If you cowards had fired Chris D'Elia a long time ago for being bad at the job (standup comedy) he wouldn't have had time to creep. But you LIVE to say "good set" to men taller than you."

