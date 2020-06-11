Council of Dads Exclusive Sneak Peek: Evan's Loyalties Are Tested

Now that Charlotte has recovered from her heart surgery, the Perry family can finally relax.

No one's life is hanging in the balance, and they can return to business-as-usual (or they can at least try to).

The Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 7 description clues us into what obstacles our favorite characters will face in this installment:

"Anthony contemplates a job offer that would mean a move to Las Vegas; Evan finds his loyalties tested between Luly and his strong-willed mother; Oliver confronts Anthony about a deeply held personal secret that will rock the Perry family."

In the exclusive clip below, we get a sneak peek at Evan's struggle with his mother and Luly.

They're at a church service, and things are tense.

Regina Taylor plays Evan's mother. She's unhappy with how rare it is for Luly to go to church with them.

Luly explains to her that she stays home because Sunday is her only day off from work. She needs the day to focus on her writing.

Unfortunately, this launches into a conversation about her future career goals instead of staying on the topic at hand.

We've seen before that Luly can be insecure about her writing, so hopefully, she won't let Evan's mother's words get to her.

It might take her some time to get published, but doubting herself will only hold her back more.

Likewise, Evan receives the same criticism for choosing to flip a house. Neither of them has a "real job," and his mom is worried.

Realistically, it has to be hard to make ends meet right now, but assuming the house renovation is successful, they should be okay in the end.

If Evan's loyalties are going to be tested in this episode, his mother's involvement will probably go beyond a few passive-aggressive comments.

Fingers crossed Evan's able to hold his ground against his mom!

Do you think she'll drive a wedge between Evan and Luly?

Or will they come out of this stronger than ever?

And the big question on everyone's mind: is Anthony finally going to confess his feelings to Robin?

Let us know your predictions in the comments!

