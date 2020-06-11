Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Best Laid Plans

On Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 7, the tension between Robin and Anthony finally gets addressed.

Anthony has just returned from a trip to Las Vegas and drops the news that he's been offered another job.

It's the opportunity of a lifetime for him, but is he taking the job for the right reasons?

Or is he running away from something? Or more specifically, someone?

He is. It's just not the person we were expecting.

He's not leaving because he can't face his feelings for Robin. He's leaving because he can't face the fact that he's Luly's father.

After the meeting with the Calhouns, he hasn't been the same. Luly was angry with him for lying. He doesn't want to keep lying to her.

So he tried to take the coward's way out and leave. But, the Perrys wouldn't let him.

Luly wouldn't let him.

She asked him to stay. She didn't imply it or just secretly hope for it; she asked him to stay verbatim.

And somehow, he looked her in the eyes and said no.

If Oliver hadn't intervened, would he have gone? Would he have left without ever telling her?

Possibly. But, luckily, his best friend has his back. They're not just a couple of guys who both knew someone that died. They're family now.

Once Oliver confirmed that Anthony is Luly's biological father, there was no chance he would let Anthony go to Vegas. That's a hard secret to keep to yourself.

It was eating away at him. Oliver knows that he needs to tell Luly the truth. It'll be hard, but it has to happen.

The longer he waits, the worse it'll be. The cat's out of the bag. Not only does Oliver know what he's been hiding, but he confessed to Robin in the final scene.

Luly may not be her biological child, but she is a daughter to Robin. She won't keep what she knows from her.

It was a clever red herring to make the audience (and Robin) think that Anthony was leaving because he had developed feelings for his best friend's widow.

People have been shipping Robin and Anthony since the beginning of the show, but it doesn't seem likely that they'll explore that relationship anytime soon.

The very meta moment of Margot explaining how Anthony must be secretly in love with Robin before realizing how ridiculous it sounded was hilarious. But, it's what most of the audience has been expecting.

It wouldn't be surprising if the show capitalizes on the chemistry between the two sometime down the line, but for now, Anthony's most important relationship is with Luly.

How is she going to react to this news? She's still struggling to come to terms with her father's death. Finding out that Scott wasn't actually her dad right now might send her over the edge, especially if Anthony isn't the one who tells her.

If Anthony wants any chance at a good relationship between the two of them in the future, he has to be the one to break the news. Fingers crossed he does the right thing!

Larry is five years sober. That's a significant milestone. He deserved more than just a cake at The Crab Shack before Anthony's problems interrupted him.

He's grown so much in such a short time. And he owes it all to Scott. Scott inspired him to stick with the meetings and work towards a goal.

Larry's goal was to be someone people can depend on. It makes sense why he was so headstrong about being there for the Perrys right after Scott's death.

All he ever wanted was to be a person who's there for other people. He's proven time and time again that that's who he is now.

Just in this episode alone, Larry helped Evan fix his relationship with his mom, repaired the porch, and invested in Evan's business.

Evan isn't even one of the people Scott entrusted Larry to look after. He's just helping him because he cares. Larry's a good guy. I'm proud of him.

The subplot surrounding Robin's patient and their car accident was surprisingly very sweet. We all assumed the worst when we heard that Curtis wasn't breathing when they left the scene.

We're used to seeing tragic endings. Of course, the sweet husband would die on the day his wife gives birth. But, this time, there was a happy ending. It was a great reminder that things can always get better. Just because you're experiencing heartache and loss, it doesn't mean those feelings will last forever.

Things will be good again.

Stray Thoughts:

A baby would be very lucky to be adopted by Oliver and Peter.

Even though Luly and Evan's relationship development was glossed over on Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 1, it's hard not to root for them. Usually, relationships formed over time jumps aren't as compelling as relationships that form on-screen. But, they're one of the exceptions.

The bathroom scene was a really good representation of the way older generations view transgender people. Luly is the type of sibling everyone needs!

I really like Sam and Robin. I think they're a great match.

What did you think of Luly and Evan's fight? Did you agree with his mom?

How do you think Luly's going to react to Anthony being her dad?

Would you depend on Larry?

Let us know in the comments below!

If you missed the episode, you can watch Council of Dads online here at TV Fanatic.

Jillian Pugliese is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.