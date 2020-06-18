Danny Masterson Arrested on Rape Charges, That 70s Show Star Faces 45 Years In Prison

Danny Masterson, best known for his role on That '70s Show, has been charged with three counts of rape, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

The incidents took place between 2001-03.

The actor was arrested at 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday and released shortly before 3 p.m. PT on a $3.3 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department website.

Masterson is charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003, a press release from the District Attorney's Office said, and his arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

Danny's attorney, Tom Mesereau, released a statement on the matter.

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," it reads.

He adds, "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out."

"The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

If convicted on all of the charges, the Ranch alum faces 45 years to life behind bars.

According to E! Online, the complaint against the actor states that he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001.

Then in April 2003, he allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman.

A third incident allegedly occurred sometime between October and December of the same year, when he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman who he invited to his Hollywood Hills home.

Four women came forward in 2019 and filed a lawsuit aganst Masterson, the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, for allegedly carrying out a conspiracy to cover up Masterson's actions.

Two of the women were identified by name and two who were considered referred to as Jane Does in the case, claimed that the defendants named in the lawsuit "systemically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family's privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress to silence and intimidate them."

Masterson was ousted from Netflix's The Ranch following the allegations, with his character on the show killed off.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.