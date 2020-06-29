Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 6-29-20: Lani's Big Day

This will be a wedding to remember.

Last time Lani and Eli tried to tie the knot, it was ruined by Lani giving into Gabi's blackmail and dumping Eli at the altar.

But on Days of Our Lives during the week of 6-29-20, the couple gets a redo... and this time they're going to make it through the ceremony despite a ton of chaos.

Salem weddings are traditionally both drama-filled and overwhelmingly romantic, and hopefully this one will fit the bill.

You make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Lani Permalink: You make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my...

Permalink: You make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my...

It certainly has the romance angle covered, judging from the spoiler video, which shows Lani walking down the aisle and stating how lucky she is to be with Eli.

Sal Stowers (Lani) has also shared that this wedding is the first on-screen Black wedding in Days of Our Lives history, making it doubly special and poignant.

Of course, things will not be smooth sailing --- they never are in Salem.

Spoilers promise plenty of unwanted drama, thanks to a couple of uninvited guests.

First, Gabi will barge in, and later Vivian will make her grand-re-entrance, toting a gun and seeking revenge for Stefan's death.

You'll have to tune in to find out how Lani and Eli get out of this and on with their wedding. In the meantime, check out our full gallery of Days of Our Lives spoiler photos below.

Lani gets help from someone unexpected.

If things were different, Lani probably would have shocked Salem by making Kristen her maid of honor.

As it is, Kristen may secretly perform some of those duties, like helping get Lani into her wedding dress, before disappearing again so she doesn't go back to jail.

I still think Kristen and Lani have more chemistry than Lani and Eli, but I'll take what I can get. These should be fun scenes that turn the traditional getting-ready-for-the-ceremony trope on its head.

Gabi's verdict is delivered.

If there were any justice in Salem, Gabi would do some jail time. Even if there's reasonable doubt about her drugging Abigail, there's ironclad proof that she tried to stab Jake with a needle full of hallucogenic drugs.

It doesn't matter if she thought he was her dead husband and that the needle contained memory-restoring serum. She still tried to drug someone against his will.

But since Gabi is apparently free to interfere with Lani and Eli's wedding later, she likely will be found innocent of all charges.

Let's hope she doesn't go around rubbing it in everyone's face for the next six months.

Rafe and Hope share a nice moment.

Things have been heading this way for a while.

Hope and Rafe have never been a compelling couple, though at least this may stop Hope from developing more-than-friendship feelings for Steve.

As long as they are being supportive of one another, they are a tolerable, though bland, pair. It's all the fighting and belittling that soured me on this couple.

So let's hope they don't go there this time.

Chaos erupts at Eli and Lani's wedding.

Of course it does.

Anyone who expected differently hasn't lived in Salem long.

Poor Lani, though. She wanted her wedding to be perfect and was so afraid someone would mess it up.

Hopefully, all the chaos will make the eventual wedding that much sweeter. We need some strong payoff for all this drama!

Claire and Ciara bond over wedding planning.

Of course they do.

Will Ben and Ciara make it to the altar, though?

Ben can't stand Claire being in Ciara's life, so whether it's intentional or not, her renewed friendship with Ciara may cause serious problems for hte couple.

Claire will probably turn out to have ulterior motives, but at least there's a story here.

Lani attempts to defuse a dangerous situation.

The good news: Vivian is back and Louise Sorel is reprising the role.

No one does classy but unhinged better than her.

I could do without every wedding involving gun violence, but these scenes may be better than they sound, and I can't wait to see what ELSE Vivian gets up to this time.

Jake and Gabi reel over his DNA test results.

Is Jake really Stefan? Please say it ain't so.

That would make him the 10th doppelganger to hit Salem in less than two years, plus I'm enjoying Jake as Jake.

There's another possibility, though, that has nothing to do with that.

What if Jake isn't Stefan... but Stefan is somehow proven not to have been Vivian and Stefano's son? THAT would be a twist worth watching.

Ben and Ciara confront Claire over the damaged wedding dress.

Wait... slow down. There's a damaged wedding dress?

If it's the one Ciara planned to wear, of course Ben will blame Claire.

My money's on Gwen having done it, though.

There's something off about her, and I get the sense she's not happy that Claire's plans are working.

Jake is rattled by his encounter with Vivian.

To be fair, most people are rattled the first (or any!) time they cross paths with Vivian.

Whether or not Jake is Stefan, he has no clue who Vivian is, and if he thought Gabi's insistence he was her dead husband was as bad as it gets, he's in for the shock of his life.

Vivian's insistence on "rescuing" the man she thinks is her son will make Gabi look like a sane, reasonable person.

Eli and Lani have a romantic wedding night.

Yay! Eli and Lani make it through the wedding despite Gabi, Vivian, and any other forces of chaos aligned against them.

They deserve to celebrate after all this.

Let's hope it's truly romantic and not just more sex in their apartment.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics! Hit that SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know how you hope Lani and Eli's wedding goes.

Want to chat about already-aired episodes of Days of Our Lives? Check out our Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives continues to air on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.