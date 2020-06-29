Debris, Sci-Fi Drama From Fringe EP, Nabs NBC Series Order

Debris is the first NBC pilot to nab a series order for the 2020-21 TV season.

With pilot season derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the network has picked up the sci-fi drama after it managed to complete most of the production on the alien drama's pilot.

The series focuses on two agents from two different continents, and two different mindsets, who must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft that has mysterious effects on humankind.

Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele are on board as the two leads.

Given that most of the initial episode was actually shot, it gave it a leg up on the other pilots, most of which had not filmed a single scene.

The series was not on the network's recently unveiled fall schedule, so it's likely that it will launch in early 2021.

It could possibly be used in the Mondays at 10 p.m. slot when Manifest Season 3 wraps.

NBC also recently ordered the Chris Meloni Law & Order: SVU spinoff which nabbed a straight-to-series order.

NBC is aiming to have a business as usual fall schedule, with lots of returning favorites, but this would mean that production would need to get underway in the coming months.

Da Vinci Code prequel Langdon, Ordinary Joe, Night School, Grand Crew, and American Auto are all set to shoot their pilots once it is deemed safe to do so.

The network has “rolled over” pilots At That Age, Echo, Crazy for You, Jefferies, and Someone Out There to the next development season.

This means there is a possibility that they will see the light of day, but it will all come down to whether the network is high on the concepts.

Finally, NBC has ordered additional scripts for La Brea, which stars Michael Raymond-James (Once Upon a Time) and Natalie Zea (The Detour) and revolves around a massive sinkhole in Los Angeles that rips apart a family and leads to a primeval world.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.