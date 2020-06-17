Eva Marcille Quits The Real Housewives of Atlanta: 'I Believe My Time Is Up'

Eva Marcille is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Marcille announced her exit Tuesday morning on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

"I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo," she said in a statement.

"I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities."

"I look forward to serving the community on Ricky Smiley Morning show and finding other ways to be a voice during this transformational time during our country for people of color," she continued.

Marcille first appeared on the hit reality series in 2017 in a recurring role, but quickly emerged as a fan-favorite, leading to her being promoted to a full housewife.

"The time that I spent on Housewives I enjoyed myself. I cried, I laughed, I obviously fought," she said. "Most importantly, I made some great friendships with some beautiful women."

Marcille plans to focus on her family as she moves forward without the Bravo cameras.

"I believe my time is up. I have a 6-year-old daughter and two young boys still in diapers. They are 24 hours a day and there is a lot of work to be done."

"I decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community," she said. "And not so much reality show business."

While most cast members in the franchise typically leave on bad terms with their co-stars, it's all love between Marcille and her now-former castmates.

“I love every single one of those black women. They are all queens all in their own right," she said.

"They are stars and I wish them the most successful season and transformational season 13 that the Real Housewives of Atlanta has ever seen.”

Marcille is no stranger to reality TV. She won the third season of America's Next Top Model, and subsequently pursued a career in acting.

