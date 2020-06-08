Fuller House Star Candace Cameron Bure Reveals "Disappointment" Over Cancellation

Fuller House is officially over.

The hit Netflix comedy wrapped up with its fifth season last week.

However, it has now been revealed that there were plans for a sixth season, and Candace Cameron Bure has expressed her "disappointment" over it not being produced.

Netflix announced last year that the reboot of the hit ABC comedy would be wrapping up after its fifth season, despite rumors stating it was being canceled after Season 4.

Cameron Bure is opening up about certain storylines that did not get the time they deserved following the decision wrap up the series.

"The fact that we didn't highlight Dani, Stephanie's baby, very much in season five, to me that was a bit disappointing," she revealed to Insider.

"We understand why they didn't [show Stephanie parenting], but that was something that I would have wanted to see in season six, her truly raising a baby."

She continued: "I would have liked to have seen a lot more storylines with the kids and particularly the babies because I think that's something that was so special in Full House."

"You actually saw the stages and growth from an infant into a toddler."

Despite the cancellation, the cast and crew were left in the dark over why Netflix ultimately opted to end the show earlier than originally planned.

"We were thrilled that we had five," she said.

"I know there was some disappointment though that we didn't have the sixth season, but there are other network reasons, we aren't privy to that information, as to why they made that decision one season early."

Even though the series ended earlier, it did feature the wedding fans had been clamoring to see, and the show also addressed what became of Lori Loughlin's Aunt Becky.

Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando, Soni Nicole Bringas as Ramona, Michael Campion as Jackson, Elias Harger as Max, Dashiell and Fox Messitt Twins as Baby Tommy, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, and Ashley Liao as Lola.

