Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure Talks Emotional Series Finale, Reveals She Started ‘Bawling’

The final season of Fuller House was bursting at the seams with emotion.

Many storylines reached natural conclusions, and the show's leading lady, Candace Cameron Bure, recently revealed that she was "bawling" during the last-ever installment.

Stephanie and Kimmy dropped the revelation that they would be moving out of the Tanner-Fuller-Gibbler household.

DJ made an emotional speech about how much everyone meant to her, but little did she know that Kimmy and Stephanie would later decide to stay behind.

That moment made Cameron Bure cry.

"It was totally a surprise when I read it at the table read," the actress revealed to TV Line.

"Talk about getting all the feels. I was so sad that they were moving out as we were reading that script."

"The thought of the Fuller house being empty, or even just having one family in it, made me so sad. So when they came in at the very end, I started bawling. I was like, this is perfect. This is absolutely perfect."

The series finale was filled with great moments for fans of the series, which first started as Full House on ABC in the 1980s.

Joey McIntyre was forced to officiate the triple wedding after Pastor Tim had to drop out. There were also a lot of special guests at the wedding, including Candace Cameron Bure’s mom and aunt, and returning cast members.

It really did feel like the end of something great. Like, you would never be able to guess Full House ended a season earlier than planned.

We previously reported that Cameron Bure and the rest of the cast was surprised when Netflix opted to end the series after five seasons.

The actress was disappointed about the way some of the storylines played out as a result of the decision to end things.

"The fact that we didn't highlight Dani, Stephanie's baby, very much in season five, to me that was a bit disappointing," she said.

"We understand why they didn't [show Stephanie parenting], but that was something that I would have wanted to see in season six, her truly raising a baby."

She continued: "I would have liked to have seen a lot more storylines with the kids and particularly the babies because I think that's something that was so special in Full House."

