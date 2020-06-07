Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6 Review: The Dream

Our first experience with Cassie teaching art history ties into Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6 beautifully.

There has never been a better time to share a lesson on perspective given real-world situations, and in Middleton, it's no different.

While Cassie helps her students to view things differently, Stephanie, Martha, George, Abigail, and Donovan all alter their viewpoints, as well.

Messages on Good Witch are always valuable, but Cassie's class was invaluable.

Even doing what you believe is expected of you has little meaning and certainly no value if you're not using your own thoughts to support your actions.

Sydney and Zach are very different students, but they share at least some interests. After all, they're both students seeking knowledge and both in the art history class.

On Zach's part, he viewed Sydney as a little too stuck in the mud, so to speak, for his carefree approach to college life and classes. Sydney takes to heart the words on a page, and if it says to research, she goes to the extremes to prove her points with great detail.

Even after Cassie brilliantly used the two students to show how different perspectives can be with even the smallest change, Zach was uncomfortable with his work while Sydney was confident about hers.

Lessons come easily to Cassie, though, and she put Zach at ease when she was impressed with his non-traditional approach to the assignment. Cassie startled Sydney when she gave her a grade that was passable but not excellent.

Sydney: My paper had a lot of research. Critical perspectives.

Of course, Cassie being Cassie also recognized the two had a lot more in common, and by the end of the episode, the Zach and Sydney were embarking on a new friendship.

Cassie also helped George recognize he's ready to explore female companionship on "The Dream."

This is another example of how different Good Witch Season 6 is to previous seasons.

It's been rare when the talented Peter MacNeill got anything challenging to do with George. This season, we've explored his military service and an old friendship, and George has finally met a dating match in Samantha.

Samantha: Nice to meet you.

I cannot find her name, but the actress who plays Samantha is a staple in TV movies, and I believe she even played Mrs. Claus in a production or two. She's a perfect person to play Samantha, as she makes Samantha seem as genuinely kind as we know George to be.

There is nothing easy about dating, but taking that leap as you get older is more difficult than anything you encounter when you're young and brimming with enthusiasm.

A lifetime of experience can lead you to self-doubt, and even though it's surprising that George suffered from it, he didn't know how to approach Samantha.

George: I haven't asked anyone out in a long time.

Cassie: Are you afraid she'll say no?

George: I'm afraid she'll say yes. I'm not quite sure I know how to woo someone.

Samantha, on the other hand, eagerly put herself out there for George to take notice. She flirted from the moment they met and didn't allow George's reluctance to sway her determination.

Thank goodness Cassie reminded George of his value. You don't have to woo when you're as kindhearted as George. You just be you.

That's a message that is often lost on Martha.

She is always struggling with that lesson, and even after fudging her autobiography because she believed hee life wasn't interesting enough, she still moved heaven and earth to woo the French instead of allowing Middleton's appeal to stand on its own.

There are so many charming qualities to Middleton that any city would be thrilled to sister with the town.

It's funny because you rarely think of Martha as insecure, but her doubts often reveal themselves, the higher the stakes become.

One moment she's reveling in the greatness of being Martha (and sharing that out loud), and the next, she's putting on a pageant to impress rather than letting her charm and Middleton's do their job.

George had no problem being wooing the French by being himself, and his attendance to them was impressive.

They loved his jovial attitude and unwillingness to accept them merely because he was expected to open his arms to them. He made them work for his respect, and in turn, won their hearts.

Henri: Martha, while I appreciate your enthusiasm for our customs, we are here to find a sister city, not a twin.

Martha: Oh my goodness. I apologize for my faux pas.

It was another difficult lesson for Martha, but she always rallies. She had even already found a perfect gift for the envoy without realizing it.

Also unbeknownst to her, her last-minute shuffle of the Parisian theme for her party offered Joy much-needed insight to interpret her troubling dream.

In no time at all, Joy has become as much a Merriwick as Abigail or Cassie. Even ancient curses are beginning to use her.

Honestly, it's still confusing why breaking up is the answer to Abigail and Donovan's future, but it does make sense that they're spending too much time trying to stay together instead of combating the curse.

Joy: All the energy you're putting into not breaking up is energy you should be putting into breaking the curse.

Abigail: You think the curse is a distraction?

Joy: I know it is.

Abigail: Well, I know that I want to be with Donovan.

When something as silly as an uncharged cell phone rankles Donovan, then you know there is tension boiling under the surface that they need to address.

If you read my interview with Sarah Power, she suggested that so much of their relationship has been focused on besting the curse that they've failed to take time to imagine what their future would look like.

Are they even together for the right reasons? They've had very little time to share that's only for them and not battling their supposed fate to break up.

Their best moments so far have been explored, such as exposing their song, Just the Way You Are.

But that song doesn't have much meaning if being just who they are doesn't also suggest that their differences will still allow them to thrive in the future.

A traveler's curse is an interesting course for the Davenport/Merriwick curse to take, and the thought that they might be introducing an entirely new line of characters is kind of exciting.

Travelers and witches have a lot in common, so finding out why a traveler would want to curse the two families adds another thrilling layer to the story and to Middleton itself.

After all, Middleton's history is at the center of this mystery.

None of this took away from Adam's surgery or Stephanie standing by her man, either. Instead, it illuminated the many ways in which the community comes together to care for each other.

Although Adam is the one with the tumor, it's very much Stephanie's story.

She's been searching for love for so long, and when she finally found it, she was greeted with an unfathomable test.

She's been called to support Adam, and despite her misgivings that she was offering him what he needed, she was right on the mark.

Stephanie: I don't know what to do. I mean, I know that I want to help.

Sam: You are.

Stephanie: Sometimes, I just sit there in silence.

As a spiritual man, Adam must enjoy the silence and what it can reveal.

While Stephanie worried that she was so overcome with emotion and concern for Adam that she just sits in silence, Sam assured her his friend would be grateful.

Adam came through surgery just fine, but he's not out of the woods yet. He's going to have to allow his body to heal, and even with his faith, he's troubled.

It's comforting knowing that even someone devout enough to hear the call of God still struggles when he's tested.

He's alive, but if he could not move his right arm, he would have been forced to learn how to live again.

His spirits were considerably brightened by Sam and Stephanie's performance at the party of You've Got a Friend.

Could there be a more compelling song for the two to sing in light of what Adam just went through?

Stephanie: Only you could make a hospital gown look cute.

Sam: She really DOES love you.

The meaning behind it brought tears to my eyes. It's such a beautiful song and played perfectly here.

The French, too, know that they have a friend in Middleton.

A big get for Good Witch to earn the rights to that song. Well done!

Unfortunately, all was not well with Abigail and Donovan, who, even after sharing mini corn dogs under the dreaded crescent moon, decided it was best for them to break up.

It's a unique way to ensure they're right for each other, and I don't know about you, but I sure hope they're in it for the long haul.

Have you noticed that this season, instead of being front and center, Sam and Cassie are the backbones on which all of the other stories stand?

Their strong connection to each other and the community allows us to explore all of the others and get to know them better.

Their stories always propel the rest of the characters through their latest adventures. It's a perfect setup for the leads.

Still, we're never far from the, either. There is still plenty of time showcasing their marriage and reminding us that they're still newlyweds, too.

It's a very satisfying method of storytelling in which nobody gets left behind.

We're more than halfway through the latest season now.

After you watch Good Witch online, I hope you'll drop a comment down below to share your thoughts on how it's progressing.

