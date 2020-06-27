Good Witch Sneak Peek: Adam and Stephanie Have a Lot to Talk About

We have another exclusive clip of Good Witch for you!

Coming up on Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9, Sam and Cassie's plans for a getaway weekend in Chicago get squashed.

So what does Cassie do?

She decides to take her book club friends along instead.

Believe me when I say they really need the distraction.

Things are tense in Middleton during "The Loft," and even the getaway doesn't go to great lengths to fix things.

But Cassie always has her ways, and it won't be any different this time around.

Why so tense?

Well, Joy's partner and friend Donna and Abigail meet, and there are fireworks.

Will they be competing for Joy's attention?

Donna begins to grate on a lot of people, but Abigail takes the brunt of it.

Is Donna really that unpleasant, or do we just need to get to know her?

And Stephanie is stressed to the nines because of Adam's calling.

The mission talk gets a lot more prevalent, and although Adam will still have misgivings, he gets an assignment, and the heat is turned up.

To get a look at how he and Stephanie are weathering the storm, take a look at our exclusive clip.

And be here just after the show airs for a full review, too.

If you watch Good Witch online, we'll wait for you to join the discussion!

There is so much to love about this episode, so you don't want to miss it.

We'll also have an interview with Scott Cavalheiro, who plays Adam, early next week, so to find out what he has to say about the events of "The Loft," be sure to check here at TV Fanatic!

Good Witch airs on Hallmark Channel, Sundays at 9/8c.

