Hightown Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

The show will go on for Hightown.

Starz has officially ordered a second season of the Monica Raymund-led drama series after a month on the air.

The series is averaging around 250,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating, coming in well behind Outlander, which had the timeslot before Hightown.

However, the show did come in well ahead of recently ended Vida.

Starz is a premium cable network, so it will be taking a lot of metrics into consideration when it makes renewal and cancellation decisions.

In a statement, Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz, said, “Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters and in a second season we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape.”

Hightown stars Chicago Fire's Monica Raymond as Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent whose life is thrown into turmoil when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic.

If you watch Hightown online, you know the series follows Jackie as she tries to make sense of the killing, and is driven by her desire to get herself clean, and make some big changes.

The cast also includes Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Atkins Estimond, Amaury Nolasco, Dohn Norwood, and James Badge Dale.

Hightown Season 1 holds an approval rating of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hightown joins Outlander, American Gods, The Spanish Princess, and The Girlfriend Experience as the returning shows on Starz.

The network previously canceled The Rook after a single season.

Multiple spinoffs of Power are also in the works.

Below is the full statement from Starz.

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), has created a worldwide hit in its latest STARZ Original series “Hightown.”

The network announced today that the gritty, unapologetic crime drama set a new record for series premiere viewership across STARZ OTT platforms globally and has been officially picked up for a second season.

The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television. “Hightown” was the best performing series premiere across the STARZ App and OTT platforms to date, doubling the previous series high in addition to its 1.45M linear viewers L+7.

The “Hightown” premiere also ranked as the #1 or #2 most-watched episode based on first title streamed across the international footprint on the STARZPLAY App.

“Rebecca, Gary and Jerry delivered an elevated and well-executed drama that embodies all the hallmarks of a STARZ premium series with its dynamic, edgy storytelling, multicultural cast and female leadership both in front of and behind the camera,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming.

“Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters and in a second season we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape.”

“Hightown” is available on the STARZ app, On Demand and on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada and day and date on the STARZPLAY international streaming service across Europe and Latin America.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.