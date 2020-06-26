If Loving You Is Wrong Returning to OWN for Reunion Special

Just weeks after If Loving You Is Wrong wrapped its five season run, it seems fans are about to get some answers.

OWN will a air one-hour reunion special with the cast of Tyler Perry's hit drama on Tuesday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Titled If Loving You Is Wrong: Oh So Right, and hosted by Edwina Findley Dickerson, cast members will relive the biggest jaw-dropping moments from the hit series in addition to dishing on behind-the-scenes stories and answers to fans' burning questions.

Nearly 1.6 million viewers tuned in to the series finale June 16.

It was Tuesday night's #1 telecast across broadcast and cable with African American women and total viewers (L+3).

Tyler Perry's seductive series, which debuted its fifth and final season in March, chronicles the lives of friends and frenemies that love and live in the same neighborhood.

It originally launched on OWN in September 2014 and stars Amanda Clayton as Alex Montgomery, Dickerson as Kelly Isaacs, Heather Hemmens as Marcie Holmes, Zulay Henao as Esperanza Willis, and April Parker Jones as Natalie Henning.

It also stars Eltony Williams as Randall Holmes, Aiden Turner as Brad Montgomery, Joel Rush as Eddie Willis, Charles Malik Whitfield as Lushion Morgan, Jay Hunter as Ian Glenn, and Donovan Christie Jr. as Larry Connlee.

The series is produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios and created, written and executive produced by Tyler Perry.

Fans were gobsmacked by the revelations of the series finale, with several wondering whether that was supposed to be the series finale.

With a lot of questions unanswered, fans want to know more about the biggest twists and turns.

Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the-art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright and philanthropist Tyler Perry.

Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country.

It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space, and an expansive backlot.

