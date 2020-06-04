In The Dark Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Codependence Day

The second season has managed to be more stressful than the first.

Everything that transpired on In The Dark Season 2 Episode 8 was the equivalent of a roller coaster ride, and yet there's still no indication of how the season will come to a close.

It's hard to predict what's going to happen next, but that's the way I like it.

Did anyone have "Darnell and Nia are brother and sister" on their Bingo Card? It came as a complete and utter shock, but it also makes some sense when you consider how often Nia has let Darnell off the hook.

She wanted to keep their relationship secret so that the others who work for her wouldn't believe she was playing favoritism. Except, as Darnell said, she's not doing the best job at coming across impartial.

Sam has taken notice of all of this, and she's already raised some brows and questioned Nia's judgment before. The latest display has her more perturbed than ever before.

She's prime to go off and do something in Nia's name on her own. So despite this bombshell revelation that Nia is Darnell's sister, it doesn't assuage the pit in one's stomach regarding his safety.

Maybe Nia doesn't have it in her to kill her little brother, but Sam does, and she's bound to do something without Nia's permission too.

She's also going to be on one when she finds out that Sterling bailed and left town with Jess. It keeps feeling as though Darnell is on borrowed time no matter what he does.

He's often sacrificing himself for Murphy and the gang, and his sense of selflessness and loyalty to them is as awe-inspiring as it is stupid. It's going to cost him in the end, but it keeps highlighting that he's a genuinely good guy.

He's become one of the best characters of the series so far. If Sam doesn't catch up to him, then it's possible Josiah still could. Technically, it's Trey who got Josiah what he wanted, and it would be in his best interest to rid himself of Darnell.

I don't know if he's disloyal, it doesn't seem that way. He understood when Darnell explained why he has such a soft spot for Murphy. But he also wants to survive.

The missing drugs meant that the others had to obtain more heroin to make up for what was lost before Nia found out. And once again, it meant they were drug deeper into illicit activities and could add purchasing bundles of drugs on their list of things too.

For once, Ben proved to be useful in his entire stead as he told Murphy and Jess where they could buy heroin out of the state. It's the most bearable the guy has been since he appeared on the series, even if Murphy had to pay him for the information.

With Felix detained, Murphy had no choice but to turn to Jess for help despite the two of them not being on speaking terms, and it was some of their best work so far.

Jess: Do you not get it, Murph? We're not good friends to each other. We don't know how to be.

Murphy: What does that mean?

Jess: It means that this is not a friendship. This is one giant codependent mess. Permalink: It means that this is not a friendship. This is one giant codependent mess.

Permalink: It means that this is not a friendship. This is one giant codependent mess.

I cannot gush enough about Brooke Markham. It's been her season, and she keeps routinely giving the best performances. Her scene with Mattfield on the highway was beyond moving, and a culmination of all that Murphy and Jess had gone through together.

We started the season with the two of them swearing to be there for one another, and everything that has transpired since has torn them apart. But Jess has taken a long, hard look at their friendship and called it for what it is.

They are in a cycle of codependence and toxicity with each other.

It's commendable that she was able to acknowledge her shortcomings and role in their relationship. She explained how special she felt as some version of the Murphy Whisperer and how being friends with Murphy gave her a purpose.

It was some heavy, deep shit she was unpacking on that highway, and how can you not enjoy that exploration of growth? They dug in deep with Jess this season, and it's been such a gratifying ride.

The dissolution of their friendship is not fun, and there's no doubt they need to find their way back to each other, but sometimes you have to break something down to build it anew -- fortify it.

But Jess is still, well, Jess. And her downfall will always be that she loves too hard and much. Her plan to get the hell out of a town and start over would be inspiring if she didn't go to Sterling and ask her to join.

How is she not trading in her comfort with Murphy for whatever it is with Sterling, who we all know is a liar? Jess starting over by bringing Sterling is undercutting what she was trying to do.

Sterling: I really thought I was doing the right thing.

Sam: No you didn't. But have fun explaining that to Nia. Permalink: No you didn't. But have fun explaining that to Nia.

Permalink: No you didn't. But have fun explaining that to Nia.

She's transferring one thing for another, and it's going to backfire when she finds out that Sterling worked for Nia and was a spy. Sterling's feelings for Jess are real, but will it matter in the end? Doubtful.

It's thanks to Sterling that Felix was able to get the upper hand at the station after she dropped off the security footage.

Kudos to the show for keeping that element of realism with them because it was such a surprise when the cops came to Felix's home to arrest him for murder, but then it made all the sense of the world that he left evidence in the crime scene van.

Some of us were screaming at him the whole time he was in there rummaging around with no gloves. It had to come back and bite him in the butt somehow.

Cop: Felix Bell, you're under arrest for the murder of Jeremy Davis.

Felix: What? Wait, did you say murder? Who is Jeremy Davis? Permalink: What? Wait, did you say murder? Who is Jeremy Davis?

Permalink: What? Wait, did you say murder? Who is Jeremy Davis?

Also, sometimes it seems as though the series forgets its own narrative that Felix went to law school. His reactions are often off, and sometimes his actions are too reckless and lack sensibility.

But thankfully, they gave us Felix the little shit who knows his rights and gave the cops a run for their money. Felix is such an inconsistently written character, but he was the Felix we love most during this installment.

It was so satisfying to see that he knows how to handle himself, and he held his own. It didn't matter in the end, though, because of Dean and Gene connecting dots with the case.

Felix was almost scot-free, but Dean realized Felix was in on the drug trafficking and that Murphy was too.

And this is why Murphy serving as the new way in was a terrible idea. What she did with her cane was a one-time thing. It's not something anyone could keep doing for a long period.

Murphy feeling as though she had to use a drug exchange to go see Max after she saved his life twice was ludicrous and reckless.

She took a risk she didn't have to so she could talk to Max about her issues with Jess. The ongoing theme is Murphy and Max will burn the world down around them for one another, and in some ways, maybe that's sweet and romantic, but in other ways, it's irritating as hell.

Sure, you melt a little when they have some of their scenes together. It's like the world stops around them.

It was cute when he reminded her that she could visit without doing a drug exchange. You could see the terror in their eyes -- the concern for one another when they were getting searched. They love each other, no doubt.

But they also have to be cognizant of how many people are involved in this. Everything happening is so much bigger than the two of them.

Dean keeps lying to Chloe, and it's enraging, but Murphy is too good to tell Chloe the truth about her father. I knew the two of them would get their canes mixed up during that talk, but the events following that were unexpected.

I didn't expect Chloe to tell her father the truth about where she had been, and it was heartbreaking to see her have a panic attack on the subway. But it also made you want to pull your hair out too.

I don't really have a choice, so sure. Let's go buy some heroin. Jess Permalink: I don't really have a choice, so sure. Let's go buy some heroin.

Permalink: I don't really have a choice, so sure. Let's go buy some heroin.

Now Dean knows for sure that Murphy is working for Nia, and he's determined to bring her down.

But honestly, the freaking gall of this jerkwad! It was OK that he worked for Nia. He knew how easy it was to be indebted to this woman, but he can't fathom how Murphy ended up here?

And why is he wants everyone else to go down, but he feels he should skate by without facing any accountability for his actions as a law enforcement officer who worked for Nia for years.

It's going to be unbearable if Dean doesn't get any comeuppance by the end of the season. It still doesn't make any sense that Nia didn't kill him by now.

Murphy Mason is done. Dean Permalink: Murphy Mason is done.

Permalink: Murphy Mason is done.

Over to you, In the Dark Fanatics. Did you expect that Nia/Darnelle twist? How long do you think Jess can stay away? If Felix in serious trouble now?

What are your latest predictions? Hit the comments below.

You can watch In The Dark online here via TV Fanatic!

Codependence Day Review Editor Rating: 4.8 / 5.0 4.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.8 / 5.0

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.