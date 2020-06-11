Jas Waters, This Is Us and Kidding Writer, Dead at 39

Jas Waters, a writer who worked on NBC drama This Is Us, has passed away.

She was 39 years old.

The sad news was shared on Twitter by the official This Is Us writers' Twitter account, which released a statement on Wednesday night that reads:

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show.

She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.

This Is Us creator, Dan Fogelman, also took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"This news took my breath away," he wrote, adding of Waters:

"Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones.

"RIP @JasFly."

Waters also worked on TV shows such as Kidding, Hood Adjacent With James Davis, and The Breaks.

She also worked on the 2019 movie What Men Want.

Before her work as a screenwriter, Waters ran her own entertainment website and worked as a columnist for Vibe magazine.

Waters also appeared on reality TV.

Under the name JasFly, Waters played a role on The Gossip Game, a hit VH1 reality show that focused on bloggers and other media figures covering the music industry.

In the wake of her passing, various This Is Us actors and other celebrities took to social media to remember the late TV writer.

Mandy Moore wrote on Twitter: "Sending love and light to @JasFly's family and loved ones."

Moore's co-star, Susan Kelechi Watson: "Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just receive this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels."

“We were graced with [Jas] on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her,” wrote Chrissy Metz.

“I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light, and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration.”

“Rest in power, Jas Waters,” wrote Niles Fitch, who plays teen Randall Pearson on the NBC drama.

Insecure's Issa Rae tweeted:

"I'll never forget being so excited to get an interview w/ @JasFly for Necole Bitchie back when I was working on ABG. I could feel her warmth through the phone.

"Over the years, I got to know & appreciate her even more. She was so generous, beautiful and REAL. I'll miss you, girl."

Glee's Amber Patrice Riley wrote: "I can't believe I woke up to hearing you are gone @JasFly."

"You inspired me so much and challenged my thinking also. I truly admired you as a writer and just as a black woman.

"We never got to work together like we wanted, but I'm so glad to have known you. #RIPJasFly."

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Jas Waters during this difficult time.

