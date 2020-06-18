Katherine Langford is Cursed in New Netflix Drama - Watch Trailer

This is a nice change of pace for Katherine Langford.

The former 13 Reasons Why star is leading the cast of Cursed, a new Netflix drama, that just got a premiere date and a first trailer.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword.

Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

“They came while we slept, to cleanse the world of our kind. Because we’re different. Because magic runs through us,” Nimue narrates in the minute-long trailer, which offers a glimpse of her village’s slaughter at the hands of the vicious Red Paladins.

“Because we have what they want. Legend says this sword belongs to the one, true king. But what if the sword chooses a queen?”

The 10-episode series’ cast also includes Devon Terrell (Barry), Gustaf Skarsgard (Vikings), Sebastian Armesto (Broadchurch) and Matt Stokoe (Bodyguard).

Langford is best known for her Hannah Baker on 13 Reasons Why, which recently wrapped its four-season run.

Langford was a series regular in the first two seasons.

Cursed has had a long road to the screen after nabbing a series order in 2018, but the way will finally be over Friday, July 13.

Have a look at the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.