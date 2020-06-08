L.A.'s Finest Season 2 Premiere Delayed at Spectrum

The adventures of Syd and McKenna will resume later this year.

L.A.'s Finest Season 2, which was slated to debut Monday with three episodes on Spectrum's On Demand service, has been pulled from its planned premiere, according to TV Line.

The cabler has announced to the outlet that the sophomore run will instead debut later this year.

News of the delay comes as protests are being carried out in the U.S. and across the world against police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd and Breona Taylor at the hands of police officers.

L.A.'s Finest stars Gabrielle Union as free-spirited former DEA agent Syd Burnett has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective.

She’s partnered with Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom who can’t help but look at Syd’s freedom with some grass-is-greener envy.

These two have totally different lifestyles and approaches, but they both are at the top of their fields in this action-packed, character-driven procedural.

Ryan McPartlin, Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, and Duane Martin also star.

The series started as an NBC pilot and was not picked up to series.

Bell Media in Canada stepped in to pick up and produce the show, and Spectrum later stepped in to be home to the show in the U.S.

FOX announced last month that it had bought the rights to air the series as part of its pandemic-proof fall schedule.

The series will air Mondays in the fall, paired with neXt.

Here is the official logline for Season 2:

Syd (played by Gabrielle Union) mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna (Jessica Alba) must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage.

But when a powerful crime wave in Koreatown threatens to destroy the community, Syd, McKenna and the team must find those responsible before it’s too late.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.