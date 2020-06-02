Lea Michele Accused of Making Glee a ‘Living Hell’ for Co-Star Samantha Marie Ware

Glee actress Samantha Marie Ware has claimed that her co-star Lea Michele made her life a “living hell” due to “traumatic microaggressions” on the set of the show's sixth and final season.

The feud went public Monday night when Ware responded to a tweet from Michele about the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

“George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter,” Michele had written on the social media platform.

Ware quote tweeted Michele's tweet with the following response:

“Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget."

"I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s*** in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

Ware starred on Glee Season 6 opposite Michele. She played the role of Jane Hayward, while Michele had played Rachel Berry since the series' debut.

Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown responded to Ware with the following:

“I felt every one of those capital letters.”

Fellow Glee alum Alex Newell responded with a gif of RuPaul looking interested in what is being said, and using a pair of small binoculars to seemingly get some more tea.

Amber Riley, who starred on all six seasons of Glee responded with this GIF.

"GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE 'I DIDNT BELONG THERE' F**K YOU LEA," added Dabier Snell.

Four years ago, Naya Rivera said that Michele brought ego, tension, and even hostility onto the set of the FOX drama.

In her 2016 book, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, she wrote:

"If I'd complained about anyone or anything, she'd assumed I was b****ng about her."

Naya said that their friendship ultimately broke down when Michele cut ties with her and stopped speaking to her.

"She started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn't say a word to me for all of Season 6," Rivera said.

"Lea and I definitely weren't the best of friends, and I doubt we'll ever sit on her couch and eat kale together again."

Michele has yet to respond to any of the allegations that came to light this week.

