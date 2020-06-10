Love, Victor: Hulu Moves Premiere Date Out of Respect for 'Juneteenth'

Love, Victor is on the move.

Hulu has revealed it is moving the June 19 launch of the series out of respect for “Juneteenth,” which marks 155 years since slavery was abolished in the U.S.

“This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights,” Hulu said in a statement, “and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight.”

Love, Victor will now bow on Wednesday, June 17.

The streamer has also announced that Padma Lakshmi-hosted docuseries Taste the Nation — which was also set to premiere on June 19 — will now debut on Thursday, June 18.

Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon, which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery.

He faces challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

The series stars Michael Cimino (Anabelle Comes Home), Ana Ortiz (Whiskey Cavalier, Ugly Betty), James Martinez (One Day at a Time), Isabella Ferreira (Orange is the New Black), Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson (This Is Us), Bebe Wood (The Real O’Neal’s, The New Normal), George Sear (Will, Into the Badlands), Anthony Turpel (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Mason Gooding (Booksmart).

The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker (This Is Us) and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us) serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen (Grand Hotel), Jason Ensler (The Passage), Isaac Klausner (The Hate U Give), Marty Bowen (First Man), Adam Fishbach (Narcos), Wyck Godfrey (I, Robot), Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent) and Adam Londy. 20th Century Fox Television serves as the studio.

Have a look at the full trailer below.

