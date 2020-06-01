Lucifer Season 6 is a Go at Netflix!

Netflix is not parting ways with Lucifer, after all.

After some tense negotiations, the cast is locked in, and the series has been renewed, according to TuSubtitulo.

TuSubtitulo regularly drops TV news hours before other outlets, with recent examples being the cancellation of Party of Five, The CW's mass renewals, as well as the renewal for a final season of Atypical.

That's why we're inclined to believe what they are reporting.

The account reports that the only thing holding up a renewal was casting the sixth season, and that makes sense.

Fans were thrown into a panic when it emerged that contract negotiations with Lucifer lead Tom Ellis had cast doubt on the renewal.

Now,that Tom is locked in and ready to go, it would be silly for Netflix not to pull the trigger on the renewal.

But at least we don't have to worry any longer.

Lucifer's TV run has been a long and winding road. It was canceled after three seasons by FOX, picked up by Netflix for a fourth season, and then renewed for a fifth - and final - season.

While it was upsetting that the show was set to come to an end all over again, fans kickstarted their campaigning to make their voices heard that they wanted more.

This went down well with Netflix, and reports started to emerge that the show could be un-canceled.

All signs pointed to more episodes being produced.

The show remains popular with fans, but Netflix is getting more aggressive with cancellations.

If the streamer wants more, then Lucifer must be pulling in some healthy viewership numbers for them.

It's unclear whether the Season 5 finale will be changed, because it was supposedly written long before Netflix started negotiations to keep the show around.

Lucifer Season 5 still does not a premiere date. The fourth season launched over a year ago, and the fifth season is set to air in two parts.

It's likely that Netflix will make the renewal official at the same time it provides a premiere date for the first half of the next season.

