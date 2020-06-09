MTV's The Challenge Severs Ties With Dee Nguyen Over Offensive Comments

We think it's fair to say that Dee Nguyen will not be back for another season of MTV's The Challenge.

The hit reality series has "severed ties" with Nguyen -- a reigning champion -- over comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The series took to Twitter to reveal the news.

“As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her," the message reads.

"Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice.”

“We stand united against racism and urge you to join us in taking action to end racism, discrimination, and systemic violence," a second tweet reads.

"Learn more about being an ally. Take action and text DEMANDS to 55156.”

The Challenge Season 35 is currently airing Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV, and Dee remains a cast member on the current season because it was pre-filmed.

The offensive comments were made via Twitter and have since been deleted.

“IDK why some of u think I’m anti BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity,” she shared on June 6, leading to immediate backlash.

“READ THE F**KING ROOM. All you posted was a black square and went about your day and posting your lame a** thirst traps. Wake up!!! People are dying. smh,” said one follower.

Never one to back down, Nguyen responded with the following:

“People die every f**king day. U don’t know me or what I do. I suggest u wake the f**k up and get off social media.”

Big Brother alum Bayleigh Dayton, who is also appearing on The Challenge this season, took to Twitter a day later and posted screenshots of Nguyen's now-deleted tweets, captionioning them as follows:

“THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US. Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you.”

“I haven’t said shit about/to you out of respect for YOUR friends who are also MY friends," Dee responded.

"I’m staying off Twitter and spending my day INVESTING in YOUR home town. Don’t fucking talk to me about BLM. If you want a conversation you have my number.”

“Friend? Did you call me and say ‘hey girl I support you, I stand with you. I’m sorry your people are dying’ yet I need to call you & confirm if your racist tweets come from a good place STFU Dee," Dayton said in response.

"Wow you really hurt everyone you come across.”

Christopher "Swaggy C" Williams, Dayton's husband and Dee's fellow The Challenge co-star took to Twitter and accused Dee of using Black Lives Matter for "clout."

"Don’t blame me. I was just standing up for my race, my movement, and my wife," Chris said following MTV's decision to part ways with Dee.

"Never was it my intention to get her off TV. Was just tired of her bullshit and wasn’t tolerating it anymore. So I wanted to check her. I’m sorry, but the after effect is not my issue. Peace."

Wes Bergmann, one of Dee's closest friends on The Challenge called her out on Twitter.

Dee has been living with him and his wife since the coronavirus outbreak.

“I just got back from work an hour ago. In that hour I’ve learned a lot of things. As a leader I have to make rough, nuanced, & swift decisions. The decision is to ask her to leave my home and city; effective immediately.”

Nguyen did issue an apology on June 7.

"I am sorry for the insensitive tweet I posted earlier. I was being defensive and not speaking from my heart," her tweet reads.

"But there’s no excuse. I also want to extend an apology to Bayleigh and Swaggy- who are my cast mates and deserve my respect and compassion."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.