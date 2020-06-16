NBC Renews Manifest, Cancels 3 More Shows

NBC on Monday announced whether there is a future for some of its bubble series on the network.

As expected, the network ordered up a third season of Manifest.

Manifest Season 2 averaged a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers overall in live plus seven day Nielsens, with the show's Jan. 6 season premiere growing to a 3.7 in 18-49 and 13.4 million viewers with digital and linear delayed viewing recorded to date.

Manifest improved the Monday 10 p.m. hour by 88% in 18-49 rating versus NBC's regular-program season average in the timeslot prior to Manifest's debut.

After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again.

Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers' dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter the imminent danger surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained.

With the stakes higher than ever, the passengers of Flight 828 will embark on an unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny.

The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long.

Jeff Rake, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, and Len Goldstein serve as executive producers.

Manifest is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.

Unfortunately, the news was not as good for three other NBC shows.

Indebted, which suffered from low ratings (averaging 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating), will not be back.

Adam Pally (Happy Endings) and Abby Elliott (SNL) starred as married couple Dave and Rebecca Klein, whose lives are turned upside down when Dave’s parents Debbie and Stew show up at their door broke and needing a place to live.

Both Sunnyside and Bluff City Law, which were unofficially canceled last fall have had their fates sealed, with NBC announcing they will definitely not be back for the 2020-21 season.

NBC has renewed This Is Us, #OneChicago, New Amsterdam, Superstore, SVU, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Blacklist, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and canceled Lincoln Rhyme and Perfect Harmony.

